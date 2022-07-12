CRPF constable who locked himself, family in house kills self

A 38-year-old CRPF constable in Jodhpur, who had locked himself up in his house with his wife and five-year-old daughter on Sunday evening, shot himself on Monday, police said.

The constable was reportedly upset after he was denied leave by a senior officer. His family was also called from Pali to talk him out of the situation, but in vain, a police official said.

Amrita Duhan, deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur (east), said the constable shot himself with his official INSAS rifle at his residential quarters at the CRPF training centre at Paldi Khinchiyan. His wife and daughter are safe, Duhan said.

The senior officer, meanwhile, denied the allegation against him.

