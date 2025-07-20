CRPF jawan kills live-in partner, an ASI; surrenders at her Gujarat police station: Report

A CRPF constable in Gujarat’s Kutch district allegedly killed his live-in partner, a woman police officer, on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the accused walked into the police station — where the woman was posted — and surrendered, according to a report by The Indian Express. Dangachiya appeared at Anjar Police Station — where Jadav was posted — the following morning and surrendered to the officer on duty. (Pic used for representation)

The victim, Aruna Natu Jadav, was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Anjar Police Station.

What happened?

On the night of the incident, Jadav and the accused, Dileep Dangachiya, were at their shared residence in Anjar. Following an argument between the two, Dangachiya allegedly strangled her to death, the report said.

In a statement, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mukesh Chaudhary of the Anjar Division said, “Aruna and Dileep came in contact in 2021 through Instagram. They were in a live-in relationship. They had a fight at 10 pm on Friday night. He strangled her to death.”

The officer also confirmed that Dangachiya appeared at Anjar Police Station — where Jadav was posted — the following morning and surrendered to the officer on duty.

An investigation into the case is underway.

Man kills live-in partner for refusing to marry him in Mumbai

A 24-year-old man allegedly murdered his live-in partner by slitting her throat with a knife last month after she refused to marry him. The accused was arrested by Mira Road police on June 14.

According to police, the accused, Samshuddin Mohammed Hafiz, worked as a chef at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. His girlfriend, 19-year-old Kareena Ali, was a singer at a bar in Dahisar.

The two had reportedly argued over marriage, as Kareena wanted to prioritise her career before settling down.

Kareena’s brother, Imran Ali, told police, “They were planning to get married soon, but my sister said that she wanted to earn money first and then get married.” He added that the couple had been together for two years and had been living in a MHADA flat for the past year.

Imran also said the couple had been frequently arguing in the days leading up to the incident.

Hafiz allegedly accused Kareena of infidelity and threatened to leave her. When Kareena did not react, he left but returned hours later. Imran and his cousin reportedly saw Hafiz hitting Kareena and tried to stop him.

However, Hafiz turned violent, attacking them as well. During the fight, he pulled out a knife, slit Kareena’s throat, and fled the scene. Imran rushed his sister to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. He then reported the incident to the Mira Road police.

Hafiz was later arrested and charged under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).