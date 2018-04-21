CRPF soldier killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed by Maoists in an encounter on Friday night in south Sukma.

As per the police, the skirmish took place in a jungle under Kishtaram police station limits when troops were conducting a combing operation.

“The deceased, ASI Anil Kumar Maurya of CRPF’s 212 battalion deployed in South Sukma, died in the encounter which took place on Friday evening. The CRPF jawans were in a combing operation when the encounter took place deep in the jungles,” said Bastar DIG, Sunderaj P said.

Maurya hailed from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

On March 13, nine COBRA troopers on board a mine-protected vehicle (MPV) were killed when suspected Maoist rebels detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the same area under Kishtram police station limits.

South Sukma is Maoist hotbed in Bastar region where Maoist’s Battalion number 1 operates which is headed by Maoist leader Mandvi Hidma.