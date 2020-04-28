e-paper
CRPF sub-inspector succumbs to Covid-19, 1st death in paramilitary forces

CRPF sub-inspector succumbs to Covid-19, 1st death in paramilitary forces

There have been over 60 positive cases of Covid-19 in all the central paramilitary forces till now. Earlier, cases have been reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least 31 other personnel of the same battalion have been admitted at different hospitals after they were suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp. (Image used for representation).
At least 31 other personnel of the same battalion have been admitted at different hospitals after they were suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector, who was admitted at Safdarjung Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 five days back, succumbed on Tuesday, officials said.

This is the first death due to the Covid-19 pandemic among the 10 lakh personnel strong central paramilitary forces that are deployed for border security, counter-insurgency and law and order duties across the country.

Officials cited above said the sub-Inspector, who was posted with the 31st battalion of the forces in New Delhi, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Patients with these conditions are more vulnerable to the Covid-19 infection.

At least 31 other personnel of this battalion have been admitted at different hospitals after they were suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp.

There have been over 60 positive cases of Covid-19 in all the central paramilitary forces till now. Earlier, cases have been reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Some of them have been cured too.

