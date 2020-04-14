e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension

‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, Chidambaram said on Twitter.
Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, Chidambaram said on Twitter.(PTI photo)
         

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown extension till May 3 to fight Covid-19, Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the central government saying the poor have been left to fend for themselves.

“We reciprocate the PM’s New Year greetings. We understand the compulsion for extending the lockdown. We support the decision. CMs’ demand for money elicited no response. Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, 2020. From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years,” Chidambaram said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country,” he said in another tweet.

 

PM Modi on Tuesday extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

PM Modi, in his third address to the nation, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country.

“Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas,” he said.

Also Read: PM Modi’ 7 Steps to Tackle Coronavirus Disease Covid-19

The current three-week-old lockdown was scheduled to end at midnight on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with chief ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

tags
top news
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news