CUET-PG exam for 2023 to be held from June 1 to 10

Updated on Dec 29, 2022 02:05 AM IST

In its last edition held in September this year, over 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.

New Delhi, India - July 15, 2022: Students arrive to appear for the first slot of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at North campus in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for admission to postgraduate courses (CUET-PG) between June 1 and June 10, 2023, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

The application process for the exam will begin in mid-March, said Kumar. “It will be a great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score,” he added.

This will be the second edition of CUET-PG. In its last edition held in September this year, over 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.

For 2023, the NTA has announced an advanced calendar for all the major entrance examinations. The CUET for undergraduate admissions will be conducted between May 21 and May 31. More than 90 universities participated in the CUET-UG this year.

Besides, the first phase of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) for engineering admission will be conducted from January 24 and 31, and the second phase will be held between April 6 and April 12. The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical courses will be conducted on May 7.

