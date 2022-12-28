ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 out for January exam at icsi.edu, download link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 for January examination. Candidates who will appear for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The written examination will be conducted on January 7, 2023. The admit card will be available from December 28, 2022 onwards. Candidates can download the admit card by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card, read the official notice.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link.

New page will open where login details will be needed.

Once the details are filled, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.