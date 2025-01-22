Cultural heritage in focus as states ready R-Day tableaux

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the states set to participate in the parade at the Kartavya Path on January 26 provided details of the tableaux that is set to celebrate the country’s rich cultural heritage. CRPF personnel conduct security checks as security heightens ahead of Republic Day celebrations, at Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Samroli on Tuesday. (ANI)

The parade will feature a mix of 18 marching contingents, 15 bands, and tableaux from 31 states, Union territories, ministries and the armed forces.

Andhra Pradesh, which is set to display its tableau at the parade for the third consecutive year, is exploring the theme of “Etikoppaka Bommalu — Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys” and will showcase the craftsmanship of local artisans.

“The tableau features a 14-foot Vinayaka with Mushika Vahana, traditional band toys, and artisans working to craft these toys. The entire cart is decorated with Etikoppaka bells, rangoli, and figures like Raju, Rani, and Chinni Krishna,” joint director in the state information and public relations department Kiran Kumar said.

The tableau will feature the work of 18 artists, adding a live element to the display as they bring the story of Etikoppaka Bommalu to life.

Uttarakhand’s tableau will be rooted in its cultural heritage and display its journey as a destination for adventure tourism.

The tableau, themed “Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports”, will begin with a depiction of Aipan art, a traditional design that has deep social and spiritual significance.

“Aipan art reflects our social identity and spiritual roots. Its growing global recognition is a matter of pride for the state,” KS Chauhan, the tableau’s nodal officer, said.

The tableau will also showcase Uttarakhand’s adventure tourism potential, with thrilling depictions of activities such as trekking in the Valley of Flowers, snow skiing in Auli, and bungee jumping in Rishikesh. “Our aim is to showcase Uttarakhand not just as a hub of spiritual and natural beauty but also as a leading destination for adventure enthusiasts,” Chauhan said.

Bihar’s tableau will focus the state’s contributions to “knowledge, peace, and heritage”.

The tableau will include representations of the Ghora Katora statue of Lord Buddha in Rajgir, the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara ruins, and Nalanda University.

“The tableau aims to present Bihar’s focus on cultural and educational heritage and global academic engagement,” an official from Bihar’s information and public relations department said.

From Jharkhand, the tableau will feature multiple elements that represent the state’s cultural and developmental progress.

Assistant director of the information and public relations department Abhay Kumar said that one of the highlights will be a tribute to the late businessman Ratan Tata who died last year.

“Additionally, the tableau will showcase Jharkhand’s traditional dance forms, which are an integral part of its cultural heritage. The tableau will also highlight the growing participation of women in education, reflecting the state’s efforts toward gender equality and empowerment,” said Kumar.

Other states participating in the parade include Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana, along with the Union territories of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

The defence ministry has selected this year’s tableaux under the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”, with a focus on India’s cultural and developmental milestones over the past 75 years.

This year, the Union ministry for women and child development is returning to the Republic Day parade after a decade-long hiatus, with a tableau that will focus on the ministry’s initiatives in women-led development, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme and the 50th anniversary of Anganwadi services.

“The tableau will highlight the role of women in achieving the vision of a developed India and showcase government initiatives such as early childhood care and nutrition programs,” a spokesperson for the ministry said.

In a first, the India Meteorological Department is also set to present a tableau at the Republic Day parade to commemorate its 150th anniversary.

“The tableau will focus on how IMD has evolved in forecasting, with an emphasis on achievements in cyclone prediction, rainfall forecasts, and other critical weather updates,” IMD director general M Mohapatra said.