Curfew in pockets of Nainital after tension over cleric’s samples for Covid-19 test

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:29 IST

A day after a large number of residents of Bhanbulpura, a Muslim-dominated area in Haldwani town of Nainital district engaged in conflict with the police over collection of samples of a mosque cleric for Covid-19 testing, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered imposition of curfew in the area on Monday.

Taking ‘serious note’ of the incident, Rawat while ordering curfew in the area said, “The government has been appealing innumerable times to the people to co-operate with the administration in containing the pandemic. However, on Sunday when thousands of residents gathered ignoring the appeal, we had to take this decision as we will take every possible action to keep the situation under control.”

On Sunday, health department staff who has been going door-to-door in the area to collect samples for Covid-19 infection had gone to a local mosque to collect a sample from a mosque cleric staying there. The cleric, however, had refused to give his samples after which locals in large numbers gathered there in his support. Soon, the police reached the area to help the health workers during which the locals came to a face-off with the police only to be sent back to their homes with a stern warning.

The police conducted a flag march in the area.

Bhanbulpura had been earlier sealed for non-essential movement of residents by the administration after five people mainly Jamaatis tested positive there.

Addressing the media, CM Rawat also informed about the status of the Covid-19 positive patients and said, “In the last 100 hours no new case has come up in the state but the state is fully prepared for future threats.”

He said, “So far seven of the total 35 patients have recovered. Another two or three are also expected to be negative in their next test. But we cannot deny threats in the future on this pandemic because the symptoms of the virus are uncertain. People should be very careful and take precautions by covering their face.”

There are 35 patients in the state so far out of whom 26 are Jamaatis and two who had come in contact with them.