Home / India News

Curfew over citizenship law protest in Assam’s Dibrugarh relaxed for 9 hours

Protests erupted in Dibrugarh and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Parliament on Wednesday, and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent on Thursday.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 08:30 IST
Asian News International
Dibrugarh (Assam)
A man along with children walk past him a security personnel during relaxation of curfew, in Dibrugarh, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday as well.
A man along with children walk past him a security personnel during relaxation of curfew, in Dibrugarh, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday as well. (PTI)
         

The curfew which was imposed in the wake of protests over The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, here has been relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

As many as 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

