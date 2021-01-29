Customs to question Kerala Speaker for alleged role in dollar smuggling case
- Initially, he will be sent a questionnaire and later he will be summoned based on his replies.
The Customs department will question Kerala legislative assembly Speaker P Sivaramakrishnan next week in connection with his alleged role in dollar smuggling and his investment in some educational institutions in a West Asian country, a senior customs official said.
Initially, he will be sent a questionnaire and later he will be summoned based on his replies. He said Customs had earlier sought legal opinion on this and got the go-ahead and the investigation was at a crucial stage. In January first week, his personal secretary K Ayyappan was questioned by the Customs for more than 10 hours.
The alleged dollar smuggling and other irregularities came to light when central agencies were probing the gold smuggling case through the United Arab Emirates consulate in the state capital in July last year.
But the Speaker said in Malappuram that he hadn’t got any information in this regard and he will be happy to share any information with any agency. He said he was least bothered as his hands were clean. Last week the Customs had also questioned two of his friends.
After the gold smuggling case surfaced, there were reports allegedly linking the main accused Swapna Suresh with the Speaker. He later admitted that he knew Suresh as an employee of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate and attended some functions where she had invited him. But, the opposition Congress and BJP alleged that it was more than an ‘official relationship’ and that Sreeramakrishnan had travelled with Suresh several times to certain West Asian countries.
They also alleged the accused smuggled US dollars to Gulf countries using Sivaramakrishnan’s green channel access. They also alleged that a major portion of the smuggled US dollars was commission obtained from various government projects including the Life Mission Project. The Speaker denied these allegations and said he was ready for any probe. There are reports that in her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC she reportedly took his name and claimed that he had invested in an educational group in the UAE.
When the Customs busted the gold smuggling racket, Suresh was working as a consultant with the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. Before this, she worked at the UAE consulate at the state capital in the public relations department. After the gold smuggling case surfaced, her degree was also found to be fake. The state police had registered a case against her for this.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Customs to question Kerala Speaker for alleged role in dollar smuggling case
- Initially, he will be sent a questionnaire and later he will be summoned based on his replies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Listen carefully, farmers won't stop protests: Yogendra Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony marks end of Republic Day celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Rifles to relocate bases from Aizawl, says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast reported near Israel embassy in Delhi, car windscreens damaged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Repeal farm laws, put them in a wastebasket': Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana now has its own brand of drinking water, calls it Mission Bhagiratha
- In a bid to encourage people to drink only tap water, instead of running after branded and packaged drinking water, the Telangana government has come up with this unique idea of creating its own brand and calling it “Mission Bhagiratha.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
83-year-old cave-dwelling seer donates ₹1 crore for Ram temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Over ₹230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust
- The Niranjani Akhada has donated ₹21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 terrorist killed during ongoing joint operation of security forces at J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s forces foiled all attempts to alter status quo on LAC: President Kovind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Come forward: Delhi Police appeal for information on Jan 26 violence
- Anybody in possession of any evidence has been asked to contact Delhi Police on call or send details on their official email ID. Police have assured that the identity of the witness will be kept a secret.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox