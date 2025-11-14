New Delhi, Cyber fraudsters are exploiting public curiosity surrounding the recent blast near the Red Fort by circulating malicious files through messages claiming to contain "blast-related evidence", police sources said on Friday. Cyber crooks using 'blast evidence' bait to push malware after Red Fort explosion: Police sources

According to a source, several people, including Delhi Police personnel, have received messages from foreign-based numbers. "These messages purportedly come from a woman who claims to possess crucial proof or videos linked to the November 10 blast that killed 13 people and injured over two dozen," said the source.

To lend authenticity, the senders are attaching .apk files and zip folders, urging recipients to download them to see the truth behind the explosion, he added.

The source described the development as a "new modus operandi" crafted to take advantage of heightened public anxiety and widespread online discussions about the attack.

"This is a new modus operandi of cyber fraud. Since the blast near the Red Fort took place recently, people want to know every possible detail. Fraudsters are exploiting this curiosity," added the source.

Explaining further, he said that the moment a recipient downloads the attached .apk or zip file, malware is silently installed on the device, granting cyber criminals direct access to the user's phone.

"The .apk or zip file, once installed, gives remote access to the fraudsters. They can enter the victim's mobile banking apps, read OTPs, intercept messages and siphon off their hard-earned money within minutes," he said.

He also said that many personnel within the force have also reported receiving such messages, which further raised an alarm. Investigators also believe the fraudsters are deliberately using the sensitive matter to increase the likelihood of victims engaging with the message.

"People tend to click more when the subject is linked to a major issue. The fraudsters know this very well," a cyber expert said.

Delhi Police has urged citizens not to download any .apk files, particularly those circulating outside official app stores, and to delete any unsolicited messages. Residents are advised to activate mobile security features, avoid clicking on unknown links, and block suspicious foreign-based numbers.

So far this year, cyber fraudsters have swindled Delhi residents out of nearly ₹1,000 crore with investment scams, digital arrests and boss scams emerging as the most common cybercrimes, according to official data.

