Cycle rally organised in Vadodara to spread voter awareness, promote fitness
Ahead of the Gujarat local body polls, A 6 km cycle rally was organised on Sunday to spread voter awareness.
"The event was organised by 'Team Vadodara' in association with Vadodara hospital association in which more than 300 cyclists will participate," said Vijay Shah President Bharatiya Janata Party Vadodara.
"People who participate in the event took a pledge to vote and the hospital association will provide them with a coupon for a free consultation with doctors," he added.
Preetesh Patel the organiser of the rally said that besides appealing to the people about the value of a vote, the event aims to encourage people to stay fit following social distancing norms. "The 6 km rally starts from Akota Bridge and ends at Alkapuri," he added.
At the event, Jitendra Shah a participant resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the centre of attraction for the people.
The local body polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on February 21 and February 28.
The six municipalities are scheduled to undergo polls on February 21, while polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.
The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycle rally organised in Vadodara to spread voter awareness, promote fitness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau's call to PM Modi: India to give 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles death of Kurnool accident victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Post-vaccine symptoms more common in young than elderly, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MP Reddy says BJP implementing East India Company model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russians set for candle-lit Valentine's Day protests after Navalny jailing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In govt's Atmanirbhar push, PM Modi to launch key projects in TN, Kerala today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, 164 missing amid good news on glacial lake
- The rescue team hit slush after drilling to reach the underground tunnel. The slush is being pumped out to gain access to continue the search for about 30 remaining workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Pulwama attack: Ministers, other leaders pay tribute to CRPF soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 12,194 new Covid-19 cases, tally surpasses 10.9 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog recorded over Haryana, Punjab and UP
- Delhi recorded a min temp of 8.6 degree C, 2 degrees below normal on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed group threatens to evict residents in Manipur's K Hengjang village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rescuers find 2 more bodies in Tapovan tunnel
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumbh baithak to begin today. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox