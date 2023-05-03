Home / India News / Cyclone likely to develop over Bay of Bengal this month

Cyclone likely to develop over Bay of Bengal this month

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2023 01:21 PM IST

IMD director-general M Mohapatra said models are indicating that a depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone

A cyclone is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal later this month even as it is unclear where will it land or which direction will it move in, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

IMD said a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop around Saturday. (HT PHOTO/Representative)
IMD said a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop around Saturday. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Also Read | Biggest cyclone in decade hits Australia with record wind speeds

In a statement on Wednesday, IMD said a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop over the region around Saturday. “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7th May [Sunday]. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on 8th May [Monday].”

Photos | IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in these states for next 3 days

IMD said thereafter there is a possibility of its intensification as it is likely to move northwards. “The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.”

IMD director-general M Mohapatra said models are indicating that the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone. “But what will be the track of the monsoon, where will it land or which direction will it move, we cannot say immediately. This will become clear in the coming days.”

Also Read | Six days without food or water: Eight feared dead as fishing boats get caught in Cyclone Ilsa

Some models indicated the depression was expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm around Tuesday next near the Andaman Islands and move nearly north-northeastwards towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till Thursday, skirting the Andaman Islands.

IMD said that a fresh wet spell is likely to commence over northwest India from Saturday. Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal to near normal this week. No heat wave conditions are likely anywhere in India during the next five days, IMD said on Tuesday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd bay of bengal cyclone + 1 more
imd bay of bengal cyclone
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out