Cyclone likely to develop over Bay of Bengal this month

A cyclone is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal later this month even as it is unclear where will it land or which direction will it move in, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. IMD said a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop around Saturday. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Also Read | Biggest cyclone in decade hits Australia with record wind speeds

In a statement on Wednesday, IMD said a cyclonic circulation was likely to develop over the region around Saturday. “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7th May [Sunday]. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on 8th May [Monday].”

Photos | IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in these states for next 3 days

IMD said thereafter there is a possibility of its intensification as it is likely to move northwards. “The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.”

IMD director-general M Mohapatra said models are indicating that the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone. “But what will be the track of the monsoon, where will it land or which direction will it move, we cannot say immediately. This will become clear in the coming days.”

Also Read | Six days without food or water: Eight feared dead as fishing boats get caught in Cyclone Ilsa

Some models indicated the depression was expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm around Tuesday next near the Andaman Islands and move nearly north-northeastwards towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till Thursday, skirting the Andaman Islands.

IMD said that a fresh wet spell is likely to commence over northwest India from Saturday. Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal to near normal this week. No heat wave conditions are likely anywhere in India during the next five days, IMD said on Tuesday.