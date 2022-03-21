Home / India News / Cyclone Asani alert in Andaman & Nicobar: Do’s and Don’ts, Helpline numbers
india news

Cyclone Asani alert in Andaman & Nicobar: Do’s and Don’ts, Helpline numbers

The local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani. Here is a list of DO’s and DON’Ts shared by the National Disaster Response team (NDRF) to stay safe.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea. (PTI file photo)
Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Ishika Yadav

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are bracing to bear the impact of Cyclone Asani, which is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain as the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm on Monday. The local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani. Several teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Port Blair as the island braces for the first cyclone of the year. c

Click here to get all the latest updates on Cyclone Asani

A list of helpline numbers has been shared by the administration on Twitter.

 

Here is a list of DO’s and DON’Ts shared by the National Disaster Response team (NDRF) to stay safe:

Before the cyclone:

Ignore rumours and unverified information about the cyclone

Listen to radio, watch TV and read newspapers for official updates on weather

Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS

Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

Secure your house; carry out repairs; don't leave sharp objects loose

Seek shelter at a safer place if you feel that your house won’t withstand a cyclone

Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy, keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place and not venture out in the sea.

During and after the cyclone:

Switch off all the electrical mains, gas supply

Keep all the doors and windows shut

Drink boiled/chlorinated water to avoid any infection

Rely only on official warning, listen to Radio for official updates

Do not enter damaged buildings, they may collapse anytime

Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone port blair cyclone asani + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out