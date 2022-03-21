Cyclone Asani alert in Andaman & Nicobar: Do’s and Don’ts, Helpline numbers

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are bracing to bear the impact of Cyclone Asani, which is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain as the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm on Monday. The local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani. Several teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Port Blair as the island braces for the first cyclone of the year. c

A list of helpline numbers has been shared by the administration on Twitter.

Emergency control rooms are activated.

Important Numbers -

DIST. CONTROL ROOM (SA): 03192-238881/240127

FIRE : 101

DISASTER MGT. CONTROL ROOM: 03192-234287/240126

PBMC : 03192-231179

POLICE: 100

PWD: 9434274118

DSS: 03192-231794

— Andaman and Nicobar Admn (@Andaman_Admin) March 18, 2022

Here is a list of DO’s and DON’Ts shared by the National Disaster Response team (NDRF) to stay safe:

Before the cyclone:

Ignore rumours and unverified information about the cyclone

Listen to radio, watch TV and read newspapers for official updates on weather

Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS

Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

Secure your house; carry out repairs; don't leave sharp objects loose

Seek shelter at a safer place if you feel that your house won’t withstand a cyclone

Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy, keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place and not venture out in the sea.

During and after the cyclone:

Switch off all the electrical mains, gas supply

Keep all the doors and windows shut

Drink boiled/chlorinated water to avoid any infection

Rely only on official warning, listen to Radio for official updates

Do not enter damaged buildings, they may collapse anytime

Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects