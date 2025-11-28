Chennai, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said the health department has been instructed to ensure medical teams are available round the clock in all government hospitals, in view of the heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD. Cyclone Ditwah: Health dept instructed to ensure 24x7 medical support ahead of heavy rain

The meteorological centre has forecast heavy rainfall on November 29 and 30, in the southern and delta districts, ahead of Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone is likely to reach the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning on November 30.

Subramanian said that if fever-related cases are reported among more than two persons in a particular area, the health department has been directed to organise special medical camps in that region.

"Steps have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all hospitals in view of the heavy rainfall," Subramanian told reporters.

Recalling previous instances of hospital flooding during even short spells of rain in Avinashi and Royapettah , he said the situation today is under control as infrastructure in over 14,000 hospitals has been upgraded.

"Continuous monitoring is also being carried out to ensure waterlogging is not reported in any hospital," he added.

Earlier, the minister handed over skill training certificates and a grant of ₹50,000 to 13 transgender beneficiaries at a function.

Subramanian noted that Tamil Nadu is the only state to have established a welfare board for transgender persons, set up by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008.

He added that Chief Minister M K Stalin has implemented various welfare schemes for transgender persons, including providing skill training certificates and financial subsidies of ₹50,000.

"Destitute transgender persons above the age of 40 receive financial assistance under these schemes," he further said.

He further said that a special prize is awarded every year on April 15 to 15 transgender persons selected for their exceptional talents in various fields.

