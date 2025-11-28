Cyclone Ditwah: Schools and colleges in Puducherry to remain shut on Saturday

All schools and colleges, including private institutions, in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam will remain shut on Saturday, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam announced, citing the heavy rain expected under the influence of cyclone Ditwah. Puducherry, Nov 28 (ANI): Disaster relief teams deployed as Cyclone Ditwah triggers strong winds and high tides, in Puducherry on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

A release stated that the IMD has issued a red alert for Puducherry, warning of intense rainfall on November 29 and 30 as the cyclone moves through the Bay of Bengal, according to PTI.

Earlier in the day, Puducherry’s Lt Governor K Kailashnathan held an emergency meeting with top officials, urging them to stay fully prepared as the union territory braces for intense rainfall from the approaching cyclone.

A red alert signals the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain, more than 20 cm within a single day.

According to the IMD bulletin, the cyclone is currently positioned about 300 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 410 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 510 km south-southeast of Chennai.

Preparedness reviewed, control rooms checked

During the review, Kailashnathan went through the preparedness of departments such as Revenue and Disaster Management and instructed all disaster-related agencies to act swiftly on preventive measures.

Officials informed him that National Disaster Response Force teams from Arakkonam had already reached Puducherry and were being deployed across Puducherry and Karaikal for rescue and relief work.

The Lt Governor directed that control rooms remain functional round the clock to ensure quick responses to distress calls.

He also told authorities to warn fishermen not to venture into the sea and to ensure that all fishing boats are safely secured.

Hospitals to be stocked with medicine

Hospitals, he said, must be stocked with medicines and emergency supplies.

Relief centres will be opened at several locations, with food packets arranged for those who need shelter.

Officials were further asked to make arrangements for draining water from areas prone to flooding.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Development Commissioner and Disaster Management Head Krishna Mohan Uppu, and District Collector A Kulothungan.

The cyclone’s name ‘Ditwah’, meaning a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen and is believed to be inspired by the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra’s northwest coast.