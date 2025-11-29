Cyclone Ditwah live updates: 54 flights cancelled in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: According to IMD, the Cyclone Ditwah is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30.
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone 'Ditwah', currently hovering near Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify slightly. More than 80 people have died and over 30 are missing in Sri Lanka after cyclonic storm Ditwah wreaked havoc, causing floods and landslides in the Island nation....Read More
According to IMD, the Cyclone Ditwah is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30. The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall in the southern and Cauvery delta districts of the state from November 29 to 30.
IMD director general of meteorology, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, told ANI that the cyclonic storm is presently centred over coastal areas of Sri Lanka and adjoining parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 480 km south of Chennai, and is moving in a north-northwestward direction.
"We expect it to come out of Sri Lanka and enter the southwest Bay of Bengal by 29th morning. Then there could be a slight intensification. With this wind speed, the cyclone storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast by 30th early morning," Mohapatra told the news agency.
-According to the IMD, rainfall along the Tamil Nadu coastline is likely to intensify as the storm inches closer.
-The agency has warned of "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" across Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry for the next two days.
-"This rainfall can lead to localised inundation and flooding. Especially in urban areas, flooding can occur. In hilly areas, flash-flood-like situations can also occur," Mohapatra told ANI.
-The IMD has issued a red alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.
-In coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and Rayalaseema, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday.
-Meanwhile, in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, India has dispatched food items and essential relief supplies.
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and pledged more assistance to help those affected by the natural disaster.
Cyclone Ditwah: 54 flights cancelled in Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Ditwah: A total of 54 flights have been cancelled across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu due to adverse weather, according to ANI, which cited officials at Chennai Airport.
Sixteen flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Trichy have been cancelled. Similarly, 16 flights from Thoothukudi, Trichy, and Madurai to Chennai were also suspended. Additionally, 22 flights from Madurai, Trichy, and Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad have been suspended.
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: NDRF teams sent to Sri Lanka
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has dispatched two NDRF teams, comprising 80 rescuers and 04 canines, along with specialised HADR equipment and relief material, for Colombo.
These teams carry inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication equipment, medical first-aid kits, and other essential rescue stores to support search, rescue, and relief operations in cyclone-affected regions of Sri Lanka.
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: IAF carries out Operation Sagar Bandhu for humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: The Indian Air Force was part of ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’, which was launched to bolster relief efforts to Sri Lanka in the wake of cyclone Ditwah.
“The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindan Air Base on the night of 28/29 Nov 2025, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 Tonnes of equipment to Colombo. Essential rations and critical supplies have been delivered to support affected communities,” the IAF wrote on X.
“Reaffirming the spirit of Neighbourhood first, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need.”
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: Where is Cyclone Ditwah now?
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: As per the IMD, Cyclone Ditwah as of 5:30 AM was over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph.
“ It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November,” the weather department added further.
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: All exams at Pondicherry Central University postponed
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: The Pondicherry Central University has postponed all exams scheduled on Saturday and a holiday has been declared for all classes because of Cyclone Ditwah, reports PTI. A revised date of the examinations will be announced later, according to the university
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: Red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: A red alert has been declared for parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday as cyclone ‘Ditwah’ slowly moved towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and the risk of waterlogging in parts of the state, Puducherry, Kerala and Telangana.
The alert has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: India dispatches 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Colombo
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: Continuing assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has expanded its humanitarian outreach to Sri Lanka.
On Saturday, an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft arrived in Colombo with nearly 12 tonnes of relief material.
"Operation Sagar Bandhu unfolds. Indian Air Force C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tons of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, lands in Colombo," EAM S Jaishankar wrote on X.
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: Over 80 killed in Sri Lanka
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: More than 80 people have died and over 30 are missing in Sri Lanka after cyclonic storm Ditwah wreaked havoc, causing floods and landslides in the Island nation, according to PTI.
India has already dispatched food items and essential relief supplies to the neighbouring country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged more assistance to help those affected by the natural disaster.
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: Storm likely to make landfall on November 30
Cyclone Ditwah live updates: According to IMD, Cyclone Ditwah is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30.
The cyclonic storm is presently centred over the coastal areas of Sri Lanka and adjoining parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 480 km south of Chennai, and is moving in a north-northwest direction.