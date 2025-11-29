Cyclone Ditwah live updates: 54 flights cancelled in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall

According to IMD, the Cyclone Ditwah is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30. The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall in the southern and Cauvery delta districts of the state from November 29 to 30.

IMD director general of meteorology, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, told ANI that the cyclonic storm is presently centred over coastal areas of Sri Lanka and adjoining parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 480 km south of Chennai, and is moving in a north-northwestward direction.

"We expect it to come out of Sri Lanka and enter the southwest Bay of Bengal by 29th morning. Then there could be a slight intensification. With this wind speed, the cyclone storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast by 30th early morning," Mohapatra told the news agency.

More on Cyclone Ditwah:

-According to the IMD, rainfall along the Tamil Nadu coastline is likely to intensify as the storm inches closer.

-The agency has warned of "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" across Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry for the next two days.

-"This rainfall can lead to localised inundation and flooding. Especially in urban areas, flooding can occur. In hilly areas, flash-flood-like situations can also occur," Mohapatra told ANI.

-The IMD has issued a red alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

-In coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and Rayalaseema, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday.

-Meanwhile, in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, India has dispatched food items and essential relief supplies.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and pledged more assistance to help those affected by the natural disaster.