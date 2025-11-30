Cyclone Ditwah live updates: Rains, strong winds hit Tamil Nadu as storm nears Puducherry coastline

Live

Cyclone Ditwah live: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday.

Ditwah Cyclone live updates: Heavy rains and strong winds lashed parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday as the cyclonic storm ‘Ditwah’ over the Bay of Bengal inched closer towards the eastern coastal regions of India. A red alert was declared for parts of Tamil Nadu as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm over the Bay of Bengal continued to move nearly northwards at about 5 kmph in the past 6 hours. It remained positioned in the same area, roughly 80 km east of Karaikal in Puducherry. Cyclone Ditwah live| Key points Rains and strong winds in Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the cyclonic storm approaches the Indian coastline on Sunday, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the cyclonic storm approaches the Indian coastline on Sunday, the IMD said. Cyclone Ditwah closer to Indian coastline: According to the weather agency, the storm is expected to remain over the southwest Bay of Bengal at a closest distance of approximately 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline during the early hours and later in the evening on Sunday.

According to the weather agency, the storm is expected to remain over the southwest Bay of Bengal at a closest distance of approximately 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline during the early hours and later in the evening on Sunday. IMD's latest update on Cyclone Ditwah: In a post on X, the IMD said that the storm moved at 7 kmph in the past 6 hours. It was positioned at 05:30 hrs IST on November 30 about 90 km east northeast of Karaikal (India), 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 130 km southeast of Puducherry (India), 170 km north northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka) and 220 km south southeast of Chennai (India).

In a post on X, the IMD said that the storm moved at 7 kmph in the past 6 hours. It was positioned at 05:30 hrs IST on November 30 about 90 km east northeast of Karaikal (India), 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 130 km southeast of Puducherry (India), 170 km north northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka) and 220 km south southeast of Chennai (India). Red alert in Tamil Nadu: A red alert was issued by the IMD when the storm moved northwards at 7 kmph. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast extremely heavy rainfall possible in one or two areas in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

A red alert was issued by the IMD when the storm moved northwards at 7 kmph. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast extremely heavy rainfall possible in one or two areas in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Orange alert in Chennai: As per the warnings issued for November 30, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the warnings issued for November 30, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu. Flights cancelled at Chennai Airport: Due to the weather disturbance, Chennai airport authorities have cancelled around 47 flights. This included 36 domestic flights and 11 international ones.

Due to the weather disturbance, Chennai airport authorities have cancelled around 47 flights. This included 36 domestic flights and 11 international ones. Disaster response teams on standby: The district administration has placed disaster response teams on standby. The continuous downpour has also led to paddy fields in several districts to go under water, raising concerns about potential crop damage.

The district administration has placed disaster response teams on standby. The continuous downpour has also led to paddy fields in several districts to go under water, raising concerns about potential crop damage. Waterlogging and rough sea conditions: Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu saw severe waterlogging after heavy rain, which affected daily routines. In Puducherry, officials said that sea conditions were rough. Videos from the union territory showed strong waves and high tides brought on by the cyclone.

