Chennai weather today: IMD issues orange alert as Cyclone Ditwah nears India

As Cyclone Ditwah nears the Indian coastline, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for impact. As the cyclonic storm approaches, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for Chennai, Cuddalore and other regions of Tamil Nadu. As per the warnings issued for November 30, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu.(AFP)

Furthermore, ahead of the storm approaching India, Chennai airport also cancelled around 47 flights due to the weather disturbance.

Follow LIVE updates on Cyclone Ditwah here

IMD issues rain warning: Orange alert in Chennai

As per the warnings issued for November 30, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Along with Chennai, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Thiruvallur, Kacheepuram, Vellore, Dharampuri, Ariyallur, Puddukottai, Ranippetai and Chengalpattu.

The rest of the state remains on a yellow alert for light to moderate rain, while a red alert has been issued for Cuddalore and the union territory of Puducherry.

Airport cancels flights

Due to the weather disturbance, Chennai airport authorities have cancelled around 47 flights.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah: India sends relief items, rescue teams to Sri Lanka

The cancelled domestic flights include 18 departing flights from Chennai to Madurai, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi, and Salem and 18 arriving flights from the same cities to Chennai.

Furthermore, 11 international flights were also cancelled, these include six departing flights from Chennai to Colombo (5 flights) and Jaffna (1 flight), and five arriving flights, four from Colombo and Jaffna.

Where is Ditwah now?

As per the latest update from the IMD, cyclonic storm Ditwah is expected to move northwards, parallel to the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

"While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centered over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 70 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by noon and evening of today, the 30th November respectively," the weather department added further.