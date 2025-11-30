Cyclone Ditwah: Red alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as storm inches closer to coastline

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the cyclonic storm ‘Ditwah’ moves parallel to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline on Sunday. A red alert was declared for parts of Tamil Nadu as extremely heavy rainfall is expected in some places, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at other places in the state. Cyclone Ditwah: A red alert was issued by the IMD for parts of Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

On Saturday evening, Chennai Airport cancelled 47 flights scheduled for Sunday. This included 36 domestic flights and 11 international ones. Among the domestic services, 18 were meant to leave for Madurai, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi and Salem, and 18 were due to arrive in Chennai from these places.

Follow latest updates related to Cyclone Ditwah here.

Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ to make landfall today?

As per the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm continued to move nearly northwards at about 5 kmph in the past 6 hours.

It remained positioned in the same area, roughly 80 km east of Karaikal in Puducherry.

The IMD said that the system is expected to move northwards along the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts over the next 24 hours.

As it moves ahead, the storm is expected to remain over the southwest Bay of Bengal at a closest distance of approximately 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline during the early hours and later in the evening on Sunday.

Heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, red alert issued

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in some locations, with extremely heavy rainfall possible in one or two areas in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is also likely across many parts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry and Karaikal region, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated spots.

Several other districts, such as Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet, may experience heavy showers. A few pockets in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul and Theni could also see rainfall.

A red alert was issued by the IMD when the storm moved northwards at 7 kmph. People have been asked to stay indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow guidance from local authorities. Fishermen have been warned not to enter the sea in the affected zones.

Rainfall warning in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana

The latest IMD update said that most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam region and Rayalaseema are likely to receive light to moderate rain, along with heavy to very heavy showers in some places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated patches.

Kerala is likely to see light to moderate rain in many areas, with heavy rain in a few locations on Sunday.

In Telangana, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts, while heavy rain is predicted in some isolated areas.