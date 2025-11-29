Cyclone Ditwah: 54 Chennai flights cancelled, schools closed across Tamil Nadu districts | Top updates

Cyclone Ditwah is moving steadily towards the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, prompting authorities to tighten safety measures across the region. Preparations have been increased on several fronts, including large-scale relief arrangements, flight cancellations and holiday declarations for educational institutions. Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka has reported 69 deaths so far, with 34 people still missing due to the severe weather.(AFP)

The system, which is currently travelling over coastal Sri Lanka and the nearby southwest Bay of Bengal, continues to strengthen. Sri Lanka has reported 69 deaths so far, with 34 people still missing due to the severe weather.

IMD forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Ditwah, currently positioned near Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to slightly intensify and move towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible urban flooding across Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Top 10 updates

1. Wind speeds along the coast now range between 50 and 60 kmph, with gusts of up to 70 kmph. These winds are likely to become stronger, touching 70–80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Conditions may ease slightly thereafter, returning to 50–60 kmph by 1 December. The sea is rough at present and is likely to become very rough to high until Sunday.

2. In view of the approaching cyclone, Chennai Airport has cancelled 54 scheduled flights, as per news agency PTI. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain and strong winds for the next two days, prompting the airport to suspend several services.

3. Due to heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in several districts across Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Saturday. Reportedly, schools are expected to remain shut in Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Puducherry and Karaikal.

4. In Villupuram, Thanjavur and Tiruchi, only schools are shut while colleges will function unless further orders are given. Pondicherry Central University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Saturday and declared a holiday for classes after receiving a warning from the Coast Guard.

5. Chennai and neighbouring districts remain under alerts for strong winds and intense rain.

6. Nearly 300 passengers have been stuck at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport for the past three days after Cyclone Ditwah led to the cancellation of several flights to Chennai. Among them are about 150 Tamilians who were travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka.

7. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took note of the situation and instructed the Public Department Secretary to work with the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

8. India has expanded its humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, which has suffered extensive damage due to Cyclone Ditwah. On Saturday, an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying nearly 12 tonnes of relief supplies arrived in Colombo under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

9. The Indian High Commission in Colombo reaffirmed that the relief mission will continue, noting that Operation Sagar Bandhu is providing urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

10. District administrations have advised people in Tamil Nadu to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from waterlogged areas. Fishermen have been strongly warned not to venture into the sea due to rough waves and powerful winds.

Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued warnings of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several Tamil Nadu districts as the cyclone strengthens.

Chief Minister MK Stalin held discussions with Collectors from 14 districts to review safety arrangements. Reportedly, Tourists have been asked to avoid visiting Dhanushkodi, near Pamban Island, as a precaution. The area was devastated during the 1964 Rameswaram cyclone and remains vulnerable during severe weather.