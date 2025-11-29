Cyclone Ditwah: Red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu; landfall likely tomorrow, says IMD

A red alert has been declared for parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday as cyclone ‘Ditwah’ slowly moved towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and the risk of waterlogging in parts of the state, Puducherry, Kerala and Telangana. Waves crash against the seaside during rough sea conditions triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclone, which is currently hovering close to Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify slightly further.

Cyclone ‘Ditwah’

In its latest bulletin, IMD said that the cyclonic storm ‘Ditwah’, which was hovering around coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards and is expected to reach near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.

“We expect it to come out of Sri Lanka and enter the southwest Bay of Bengal by 29th morning. Then there could be a slight intensification,” IMD chief Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told ANI.

Rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, extremely heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, heavy to very heavy rainfall at many other places and light to moderate rainfall at a few places, the IMD said in its bulletin.

A red alert has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph is expected from Saturday morning till Sunday morning along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

IMD has also said that extremely heavy rainfall is also expected over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday as the cyclonic storm heads to the coastline.

"This rainfall can lead to localised inundation and flooding. Especially in urban areas, flooding can occur. In hilly areas, flash-flood-like situations can also occur," IMD chief said.

He also said that the strong winds brought by the cyclonic storm may uproot trees, damage hoardings and affect thatched or mud houses.

The storm is also expected to cause "significant damage" to standing crops, including horticulture, floriculture and vegetables, particularly those in the ripening stage.

After this, rainfall is expected to gradually decrease to light to moderate at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 1, it added.

Rainfall alert in other southern states

As per the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on Saturday in Kerala.

In coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and Rayalaseema, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday.

In Telangana, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on Sunday.