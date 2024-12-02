Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyclone Fengal: Buses submerged as floods hit Tamil Nadu, relief operations underway

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2024 07:19 PM IST

Several vehicles were carried away by the swift currents, showcasing the fatality of the flooding triggered by Cyclone Fengal-caused rain.

Dramatic visuals from Tamil Nadu's Uthangiri bus station emerged where floodwaters have submerged buses and other vehicles in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, leaving them helplessly adrift.

Buses swept away vehicles in the flooded Uthangarai area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal,(PTI)
Buses swept away vehicles in the flooded Uthangarai area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal,(PTI)

Several vehicles have been captured on camera being carried away by the swift currents, showcasing the fatality of the flooding triggered by Cyclone Fengal-caused rain.

According to officials, Krishnagiri witnessed relentless rainfall for more than 14 consecutive hours, with the Uthangarai area recording the highest rainfall overnight.

The rising waters also left many citizens in different parts of Southern India stranded, prompting ongoing relief and rescue operations in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall, Tamil Nadu weather affected

Cyclone Fengal, which crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday now weakened into a deep depression within the next, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Indian Army successfully saved an infant trapped in a house surrounded by floodwaters in Puducherry, utilizing an inflatable boat for the operation.

In addition, volunteers from IIT Madras are providing support in rescuing a family caught under a landslide in Tiruvannamalai district, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues to conduct rescues in affected areas, including Cuddalore, employing boats to reach those in need.

IMD issues red alert for northern Kerala, heavy rain predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of significant rainfall in Kerala due to cyclone Fengal, currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu.

The system is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry sees record rain, schools shut; Weakened storm heads to K'taka, Kerala | Key points

Red alerts have also been issued for five northern districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—on Monday. Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are on a yellow alert.

Karnataka to receive rainfall for the next two days

Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days owing to the impact of Cyclone Fengal which has now weakened, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Rainfall is likely to decrease from Wednesday onwards in these regions, the officials said.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and districts like Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara for Monday, said C S Patil, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru director.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On