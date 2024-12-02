Cyclone Fengal: Buses submerged as floods hit Tamil Nadu, relief operations underway

Dramatic visuals from Tamil Nadu's Uthangiri bus station emerged where floodwaters have submerged buses and other vehicles in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, leaving them helplessly adrift. Buses swept away vehicles in the flooded Uthangarai area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal,(PTI)

Several vehicles have been captured on camera being carried away by the swift currents, showcasing the fatality of the flooding triggered by Cyclone Fengal-caused rain.

According to officials, Krishnagiri witnessed relentless rainfall for more than 14 consecutive hours, with the Uthangarai area recording the highest rainfall overnight.

The rising waters also left many citizens in different parts of Southern India stranded, prompting ongoing relief and rescue operations in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall, Tamil Nadu weather affected

Cyclone Fengal, which crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday now weakened into a deep depression within the next, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Indian Army successfully saved an infant trapped in a house surrounded by floodwaters in Puducherry, utilizing an inflatable boat for the operation.

In addition, volunteers from IIT Madras are providing support in rescuing a family caught under a landslide in Tiruvannamalai district, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues to conduct rescues in affected areas, including Cuddalore, employing boats to reach those in need.

IMD issues red alert for northern Kerala, heavy rain predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of significant rainfall in Kerala due to cyclone Fengal, currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu.

The system is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

Red alerts have also been issued for five northern districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—on Monday. Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are on a yellow alert.

Karnataka to receive rainfall for the next two days

Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days owing to the impact of Cyclone Fengal which has now weakened, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Rainfall is likely to decrease from Wednesday onwards in these regions, the officials said.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and districts like Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara for Monday, said C S Patil, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru director.