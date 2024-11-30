Cyclone Fengal landfall today with wind speed upto 90 kmph; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry schools closed, flights cancelled

Cyclone Fengal landfall today: Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall close to Puducherry, along the Tamil Nadu coast, on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for parts of southern states due to expected heavy rainfall. Fishermen move a boat to a safer place as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into cyclone 'Fengal', in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

The red alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rains in these regions.

The cyclone is expected to proceed west-northwestward and make landfall along the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, on Saturday afternoon.

IMD Cyclonic division head Ananda Das told news agency ANI that as of Friday evening, the cyclone was positioned 300-350 km off the Tamil Nadu coast. He added that coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness intense rainfall, while interior Tamil Nadu is expected to experience heavy rainfall on November 30.

"As far as the impact of the cyclone is concerned, slight rainfall has started. It is still 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu. The landfall is tomorrow evening on the coast of Tamil Nadu. During landfall, the speed of wind would be 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. As per the latest observation, it has turned into a cyclonic storm. It will intensify slightly more and then make landfall. Coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," Das said.

"On November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu... From Tamil Nadu to Kerala and interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall is expected till December 1. A red alert has been issued in view of heavy rainfall," he added.

More Cyclone Fengal updates

- Schools and colleges, including private institutions, in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district have been declared closed on Saturday due to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the MeT department, ANI reported citing the district administration.

- IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory amid adverse weather conditions in Tamil Nadu saying “The current weather conditions continue to impact flights to/from #Chennai, #Tiruchirappalli, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, with #Tirupati and #Vishakhapatnam now also affected.”

- KVS Srinivas, director of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, said warnings for “extremely heavy rainfall” have been issued for the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor over the next 24 hours. He added that the cyclone is likely to intensify further and move northwestward. Within six hours, it is expected to cross the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast, with cyclone alerts issued for nearby Tamil Nadu districts.

- S Balachandran, director of the regional meteorological centre in Chennai, told ANI that coastal districts, especially between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, will face the most severe impact of Cyclone Fengal. He noted that wind speeds reached 50-60 km/h on Friday, with gusts up to 70 km/h. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected between 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm on Saturday, with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas.

- Boats, generators, motor pumps, and other necessary equipment have been prepared. NDRF and state teams have been deployed in affected districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengelpet, and Chennai.

- Senior officials have been assigned to monitor and coordinate tasks with district authorities and are stationed in their respective districts for effective disaster management.

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Puducherry today

The Puducherry fisheries department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the approaching Cyclone Fengal. They have also been instructed to move their boats and equipment to higher ground to avoid damage. All schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed on Saturday, PTI reported.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has provided toll-free numbers 112 and 1077 for distress calls and a WhatsApp helpline at 9488981070.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors as Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department predicts the cyclone will hit with wind speeds up to 90 kmph.

District Collector A Kulothungan has reviewed preparedness with officials from various departments, including PWD, local administration, and police.