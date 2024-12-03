Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry schools closed today; IMD issues rain alert for Karnataka, Kerala

Cyclone Fengal's impact has brought incessant heavy rainfall to Puducherry, where it made landfall near the union territory on Saturday, prompting authorities to announce a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges, on Tuesday, December 3. The flooded Uthangarai area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI)

After making landfall between Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpours under its influence have been taking place. The Army stepped in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets in the union territory. Parts of Tamil Nadu also suffered following heavy rains and inundation.

Cyclone Fengal aftermath | Key points

Cyclone Fengal status: According to the last update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the remnant of the cyclonic storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a ‘Well Marked Low Pressure Area’ at 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3, the IMD said.

According to the last update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the remnant of the cyclonic storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a ‘Well Marked Low Pressure Area’ at 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3, the IMD said. Schools closed in Puducherry: Education minister A Namachivayam announced a holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges, on Tuesday, December 3, due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Vehicles and people wade through a flooded road amid heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI)

Puducherry sees ‘unexpected rain’: Meanwhile, the Puducherry government on Monday said the union territory received unexpected rainfall, adding that it has decided to provide relief assistance of ₹ 5,000 each to all ration cardholders affected by Cyclone Fengal. "Due to cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48 per cent rainfall, which was unexpected. The Puducherry government has decided to provide relief assistance of ₹ 5,000 to all ration cardholders affected by the cyclone," Chief Minister N Rangaswamy said.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry sees record rain, schools shut; Weakened storm heads to K'taka, Kerala | Key points

Army, NDRF's rescue operations in Puducherry: Among the most affected in Puducherry were the areas around Sankaraparani River, where over 200 residences in NR Nagar were inundated, necessitating a rescue operation led by the Indian Army along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Cyclone Fengal impact in Tamil Nadu: The cyclone also resulted in extremely heavy rainfall in coastal regions of north Tamil Nadu, with Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the release of ₹ 2,000 crore interim relief from the NDRF at once for the "unprecedented" devastation in the state. Stalin listed the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupathur as having experienced extremely heavy rainfall and damages.

**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Krishnagiri: Swept away vehichles in flooded Uthangarai area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2024_000166B)(PTI)