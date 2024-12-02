Cyclone Fengal: Man rescues stranded dog from floodwaters in Puducherry, internet hails his selfless act

Cyclone Fengal made its landfall in north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday, causing disruption in the region. The storm brought heavy rainfall, with Puducherry recording 460 mm of rain—the highest the Union Territory has experienced in recent years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the storm moved through the area, the situation continued to deteriorate, leaving many areas flooded. A viral video showed a man rescuing a dog trapped in floodwaters during Cyclone Fengal. (X/@ANI)

(Also read: Cars protect bikers from super typhoon Yagi's fury in Vietnam. Heartwarming video)

Rescue efforts amid flooding

In the midst of the chaos, a heartwarming rescue story emerged from Puducherry. A video shared by ANI captured a street dog trapped in a flooded area, unable to escape. The video quickly grabbed social media's attention, showing a man who courageously lifted the stranded dog and carried it to safety. “A dog stuck in the water was rescued as a flood-like situation continues in parts of Puducherry following incessant rainfall,” ANI shared on X.

Watch the clip here:

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 36k views. Users praised the man for his bravery, with many commenting on the rescue. One user expressed their appreciation, saying, “Good work. This dog looked human-friendly. Very much. But it kind of gave a feel that the person carrying the dog may not have much experience with dogs or never had a dog maybe. Just by the way the dog was touched, one can sense it. Good rescue job, btw.” Another comment read, “Kindness trumps everything!”

(Also read: Russian dog waits by frozen river for days after owner’s tragic death: 'A bond beyond life')

Cyclone fengal’s aftermath

"The depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal) over the north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry moved west-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours and was centered at 23:30 IST on December 1, 2024, near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 79.2°E, about 40 km northwest of Villupuram, 70 km west-northwest of Puducherry, about 80 km northwest of Cuddalore, and 140 km southwest of Chennai," the IMD posted on X.

While the storm has weakened, the flooding continues to cause challenges in the affected areas. Emergency services are working around the clock to assist those affected by the heavy rain and subsequent floods.