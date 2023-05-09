Cyclone Mocha Live Updates: When is the storm expected to make landfall?
Cyclone Mocha LIVE: Indian Meteorological Department has warned that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm.
The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph.
The cyclone will likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 and into Cyclone Mocha on May 10. The storm is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts around May 12, the weather department predicted.
According to the IMD, a low-pressure area has already formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Monday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 03:28 PM
Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast later this week
A low pressure area formed over south-east Bay of Bengal on Monday is expected to intensify into a cyclone and likely to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast later this week.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 02:46 PM
IMD officials urged people not to panic
IMD officials have urged people not to panic about a possible cyclone but remain prepared to face any eventuality.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 02:00 PM
IMD advices regulation of tourism and offshore activities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 01:44 PM
Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely southeast Bay of Bengal
Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Tuesday, IMD director said.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 01:07 PM
IMD's latest update on Cyclone Mocha
In a tweet on Tuesday, the weather department informed about the further trajectory of Cyclone Mocha, it said, “The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the same region at 0530 IST today, the 9th May 2023".
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 12:39 PM
The cyclone is named Mocha (Mokha)
The cyclone will be named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 12:07 PM
Cyclonic storm likely to form over Bay of Bengal on May 10
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 12:01 PM
Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on cyclone Mocha
A cyclone probability on May 10, it is likely to move north-northwestward till May 12 morning, after which it will change course and turn north-northeast towards Bangladesh-Myanmar: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 11:52 AM
Mocha may intensify into a depression by today evening
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 11:42 AM
Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 11:22 AM
Light rains expected in northern West Bengal
Light rains are forecast in the northern part of West Bengal- in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 11:05 AM
When and where will Cyclone Mocha make landfall?
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:57 AM
IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Central and Northeast India between May 11 to 17
In association with the likely formation of cyclogenesis over the Bay of Bengal and its movement, east & northeast, and adjoining central India is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls mainly during 11 to 17 May, IMD said.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:55 AM
Rescue teams on standby in coastal areas
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee assured that all necessary measures are being taken to combat the possible cyclonic storms.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:49 AM
Odisha, Andaman, and West Bengal on high alert
In view of the cyclone, eastern states including Odisha, Andaman, and West Bengal have been put on high alert.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:45 AM
IMD's warning for fishermen, ships
The weather department has warned fishermen, ships, and small boats against venturing into the southeast Bay of Bengal in view of the Cyclone.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:35 AM
Here's how to track Cyclone Mocha updates
As the cyclone is approaching, there are some ways that one can track all its updates in real time on personal devices. Read here to know how
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:23 AM
Rainfall expected to increase over Andaman-Nicobar islands
Rainfall is expected to increase over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over south-east Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Tuesday. Stormy condition are likely to continue at least till May 11.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:22 AM
Weather office bulletin on cyclone Mocha
An atmospheric trough was running from south-west Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast to cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the weather office said in its bulletin.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:15 AM
IMD forecasts hot and sultry days for Odisha
Odisha is experiencing hot and sultry weather, which is likely to continue for four more days, the Met office said on Monday.
IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the possible cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal will not have any direct impact on Odisha or any other state on the east coast as the system is likely to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:14 AM
IMD advices regulation of tourism and offshore activities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:10 AM
Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Mocha
Mamata Banerjee said that a meeting was held to hold a discussion on the preparations for the cyclone. "Sufficient amounts of relief materials have also been kept in stock," she said.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:07 AM
Wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal
The weather department further said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal between May 9 and 11.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:03 AM
Cyclone Mocha: No heatwave in India for next 5 days
Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive heavy rainfall from May 8 to May 12 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the coming days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 10:00 AM
Rain, thunderstorms to continue in these states
The weather forecasting agency stated that a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is likely to commence over northwest India, including the western Himalayan regions.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:59 AM
Cyclone Mocha to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
According to IMD, cyclone Mocha is expected to initially move north-northeastwards towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till May 11 and then recurve north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:51 AM
Odisha government has put 18 coastal and adjoining districts on alert
The Odisha government has put 18 coastal and adjoining districts on alert in view of the IMD forecast. Collectors of the districts concerned were told to remain watchful of the IMD’s forecasts.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:49 AM
Sea condition is likely to be "very rough to high"
The weather office also said that the sea condition is likely to be "very rough to high" over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards to May 12.
“Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places and those over central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9,” the IMD bulletin said.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:45 AM
Fishermen advised not to venture into sea
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:40 AM
"Will rescue people from coastal areas": CM Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Mocha
With a low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state governmnet is equipped with handling the situation.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:30 AM
Circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into Cyclone Mocha
A cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which is seen by weather scientists as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:23 AM
Precautionary measures taken, no need to panic, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured people that necessary precautionary measures have been taken and there was no need to panic as Cyclone Mocha might not make landfall in the eastern state.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:19 AM
Cyclone Mocha: Low-pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal today
A low-pressure area is likely to form on Monday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Met department said.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:18 AM
When will it make landfall?
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:15 AM
How was Cyclone Mocha named?
The Cyclone Mocha (Mokha) - a name suggested by Yemen - was named after the Red Sea port city which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.
Notably, Cyclones are named depending on the regional rules.
-
Tue, 09 May 2023 09:12 AM
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into severe storm by May 12, says IMD
Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday when wind speeds can reach 130 kmph, the India Meteorological Department warned.