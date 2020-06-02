e-paper
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai on Wednesday

IndiGo will operate only three flights of Mumbai on Wednesday to Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna.

Jun 02, 2020
Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IndiGo decided to curtail its operations in Mumbai due to Cyclone Nisarga.
Budget airline IndiGo has announced the cancellation of 17 flights from Mumbai scheduled for Wednesday in view of cyclone Cyclone Nisarga which is expected to make landfall in the afternoon at Alibaug, about 90 south of Mumbai.

Only three IndiGo flights will fly out of Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Due to severe cyclonic storm currently moving towards the country’s western coasts, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai. IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 03, 2020:

6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh

6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi

6E 5373 Mumbai – Patna,” the airline said in a press statement on Tuesday.

It said it has offered an alternate travel plan to its customers.

“All the passengers of the affected domestic flights are being notified. At IndiGo, we are customer centric and have empowered our customers by offering PLAN B, sent to each individual, an option of re-booking on alternate flight starting next day or to protect PNR as credit account,” it said.

The Met office has warned that the cyclonic storm will have a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, rain lashed Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who addressed the people through social media in the evening, appealed to citizens to stay indoors on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municpal Corporation (BMC) said it was taking all precautions including relocating people from unsafe localities to ensure that there is no casualty when the storm hits Mumbai. It requested citizens to stay away from the sea and not stand under trees or pillars during the cyclone.

