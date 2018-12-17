Cyclone Phethai LIVE updates: Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh
The Indian Meteorology Department has predicted that cyclone Phethai would hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rains to the state and parts of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.
-
12:14 pm IST
Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh
-
12:04 am IST
Stranded fishermen located, yet to be rescued
-
11:48 am IST
Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight diverted
-
11.30 am IST
Six fishermen from Kakinada caught in rough sea
-
11.20 am IST
Several passenger trains cancelled
-
11.10 am IST
Fish, prawn casualties due to drop in oxygen levels
-
11 am IST
Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh
-
10.30 am IST
Phethai weakens: Cyclone warning centre official
The Andhra Pradesh government has put seven coastal districts of Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam on high alert in the wake of the predictions over cyclonic storm Phethai.
Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were already deployed in the districts likely to be impacted by the cyclone.
Follow Live updates here:
The South Central Railway has cancelled over 50 trains in coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of severe cyclonic storm Phethai, which is set to hit the coast near Kakinada on Monday afternoon.
Stranded fishermen located, yet to be rescued
East Godavari Superintendent of police Vishal Gunni told Hindustan Times that frantic efforts by officials for several hours helped to locate them at last “ they are all safe taking shelter in an oil and natural gas corporation (ONGC) rig near bhairavavanipalem in East Godavar district and they are to be rescued”, the SP said.
Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight diverted
Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight services were diverted as inclement weather became not conducive for landing of flights
Six fishermen from Kakinada caught in rough sea
Six fishermen from Kakinada — Vasupalli Danelu, Maripalli Satti Babu, Perla Kasulu, Kundedu Kasi, Vasupalli Yarraýya and Merugu Yesobulu — who went for fishing on Sunday have been caught in rough sea.
Several passenger trains cancelled
South central railways cancelled several passenger trains covering Visakhapatnam, Kakinada port, Rajahmundry, Narsapur, Machilipatnam, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Vijayawada and Guntur
Fish, prawn casualties due to drop in oxygen levels
Fish and prawn reported heavy casualties in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts due to drop in oxygen levels in ponds because of a sudden drop in temperatures.
Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh
Heavy rains have been lashing East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh since Sunday night.
Phethai weakens: Cyclone warning centre official
An official of the cyclone warning centre in Visakhapatnam said the cyclonic storm Phethai had weakened slightly. “It’s located about 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 190 km south of Kakinada, and is likely to move in northerly direction and cross Kakinada by this afternoon,” he told ANI.