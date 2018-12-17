Cyclone Phethai LIVE updates: Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has put seven coastal districts of Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam on high alert in the wake of the predictions over cyclonic storm Phethai.

The Indian Meteorology Department has predicted that it would hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rains to the state and parts of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were already deployed in the districts likely to be impacted by the cyclone.

Follow Live updates here:

12:14 pm IST Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh The South Central Railway has cancelled over 50 trains in coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of severe cyclonic storm Phethai, which is set to hit the coast near Kakinada on Monday afternoon.





12:04 am IST Stranded fishermen located, yet to be rescued East Godavari Superintendent of police Vishal Gunni told Hindustan Times that frantic efforts by officials for several hours helped to locate them at last “ they are all safe taking shelter in an oil and natural gas corporation (ONGC) rig near bhairavavanipalem in East Godavar district and they are to be rescued”, the SP said.





11:48 am IST Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight diverted Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight services were diverted as inclement weather became not conducive for landing of flights





11.30 am IST Six fishermen from Kakinada caught in rough sea Six fishermen from Kakinada — Vasupalli Danelu, Maripalli Satti Babu, Perla Kasulu, Kundedu Kasi, Vasupalli Yarraýya and Merugu Yesobulu — who went for fishing on Sunday have been caught in rough sea.





11.20 am IST Several passenger trains cancelled South central railways cancelled several passenger trains covering Visakhapatnam, Kakinada port, Rajahmundry, Narsapur, Machilipatnam, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Vijayawada and Guntur





11.10 am IST Fish, prawn casualties due to drop in oxygen levels Fish and prawn reported heavy casualties in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts due to drop in oxygen levels in ponds because of a sudden drop in temperatures.





11 am IST Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh Heavy rains have been lashing East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh since Sunday night.



