Cyclone Phethai LIVE updates: Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorology Department has predicted that cyclone Phethai would hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rains to the state and parts of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 17, 2018 12:15 IST
12:14 pm IST

Over 50 trains cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

The South Central Railway has cancelled over 50 trains in coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of severe cyclonic storm Phethai, which is set to hit the coast near Kakinada on Monday afternoon.

12:04 am IST

Stranded fishermen located, yet to be rescued

East Godavari Superintendent of police Vishal Gunni told Hindustan Times that frantic efforts by officials for several hours helped to locate them at last “ they are all safe taking shelter in an oil and natural gas corporation (ONGC) rig near bhairavavanipalem in East Godavar district and they are to be rescued”, the SP said.

11:48 am IST

Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight diverted

Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight services were diverted as inclement weather became not conducive for landing of flights

11.30 am IST

Six fishermen from Kakinada caught in rough sea

Six fishermen from Kakinada — Vasupalli Danelu, Maripalli Satti Babu, Perla Kasulu, Kundedu Kasi, Vasupalli Yarraýya and Merugu Yesobulu — who went for fishing on Sunday have been caught in rough sea.

11.20 am IST

Several passenger trains cancelled

South central railways cancelled several passenger trains covering Visakhapatnam, Kakinada port, Rajahmundry, Narsapur, Machilipatnam, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Vijayawada and Guntur

11.10 am IST

Fish, prawn casualties due to drop in oxygen levels

Fish and prawn reported heavy casualties in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts due to drop in oxygen levels in ponds because of a sudden drop in temperatures.

11 am IST

Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains have been lashing East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh since Sunday night.

10.30 am IST

Phethai weakens: Cyclone warning centre official

An official of the cyclone warning centre in Visakhapatnam said the cyclonic storm Phethai had weakened slightly. “It’s located about 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 190 km south of Kakinada, and is likely to move in northerly direction and cross Kakinada by this afternoon,” he told ANI.