Cyclone Remal to Wayanad landslides: Natural disasters that wreaked havoc in India in 2024

India witnessed the wrath of several natural disasters in 2024, which led to the loss of lives and properties. From deadly Cyclones to landslides due to heavy rainfall, extreme weather events were reported from across the country. Rescue workers carry the body of a victim as search operations continue following landslides in Mundakai, Chooralmala area, Wayanad district, Kerala, southern India, 31 July 2024.(PTI)

A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said that India faced extreme weather events reflecting climate change impact on 93% of the days—255 out of 274—in the first nine months of this year.

This included days marked by heat and cold waves, cyclones, lightning, heavy rain, floods, and landslides that claimed 3,238 lives. Madhya Pradesh faced extreme weather on 176 of 274 days, the highest in the country. Kerala recorded the highest fatalities (550), followed by Madhya Pradesh (353) and Assam (256).

Here we take a look at some of the major natural disasters India faced in 2024:

Cyclone Remal



In May, heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Remal left over 35 people dead in the northeastern states of Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

The cyclonic storm also caused massive destruction of homes and properties due to widespread landslides and flooding.

People carry their belongings through a flooded street following rains after the landfall of Cyclone Remal in Imphal.(PTI)

The cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal on May 26 midnight, with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kmph across the coast. Lakh of people were left without power in both India and West Bengal on Monday after power lines were disrupted.

Wayanad landslides



Triggered by heavy rainfall, landslides in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala region in Wayanad on July 30 caused massive destruction, killing at least 254 people.

The landslides flattened three settlements completely burying homes, schools, temples and shops.

The landslide followed an exceptional spell of monsoon rain that lashed Kerala on July 30. More than 140mm of rain fell in a single day in the district — equivalent to nearly a quarter of London’s annual rainfall.

Army personnel during the construction of a bailey bridge at Chooralmala area as part of a rescue operation after a recent landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Wayanad district, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.(PTI)

A large-scale rescue operation was launched involving the armed forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire and rescue services, and volunteers in the aftermath of the landslides.

According to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan the debris, totalling 5.72 million cubic metres, flowed down the hill at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour and crushed the entire settlements consisting of homes, schools, temples, mosques, tea plantations and shops.

“The total loss incurred due to damage and destruction of shops, agriculture and livelihood and loss of livestock amounted to ₹1,200 crore,” he had said.

Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh



Over 25 people died in multiple landslides and flashfloods in Himachal Pradesh on the night of July 31. Among the worst-hit districts were Mandi, Chamba and Kangra were the worst-hit districts.

The worst hit was Samej village, on the border of Shimla and Kullu district, where about 60 houses were fully damaged, and 35 were partially damaged in the floods triggered by the torrential rain.

NDRF team trying to retrieve car following a cloudburst in Rampur area of Shimla district.(PTI)

The Manali-Chandigarh National Highway was also damaged in several places due to landslides. Multiple teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and home guard teams were pressed into rescue operations.

Cyclone Fengal



Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on December 1.

The cyclone wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. At least 12 people died.

**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Krishnagiri: Swept away vehichles in flooded Uthangarai area following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2024_000166B)(PTI)

Even before the landfall, significant rainfall had already been recorded across the region, with Chennai’s Meenambakkam area receiving 11.4cm and the Nungambakkam area recording 10.4cm. Puducherry and Cuddalore reported 9.5 and 3cm, respectively.

The strong winds packed by the tropical storm also caused scary moments for at least one flight, an IndiGo jet, which aborted its landing moments before touching down after the pilots appeared to struggle with keeping the aircraft stable.