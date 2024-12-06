Menu Explore
Centre approves 944 crore as Cyclone Fengal relief to Tamil Nadu, promises more after assessment reports

ByHT News Desk
Dec 06, 2024 09:07 PM IST

The Home Ministry also assured of additional funds from the NDRF as per the established procedure after receiving assessment reports from the central team.

The Centre on Friday approved the release of 944.80 crore to Tamil Nadu as two instalments of its share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the state government's relief efforts in areas ravaged by Cyclone Fengal.

Villupuram: NDRF personnel conduct rescue and relief work in a flood hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, at Arakandanallur in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. (File image)(PTI)
Villupuram: NDRF personnel conduct rescue and relief work in a flood hit area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, at Arakandanallur in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. (File image)(PTI)

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the release of 944.80 crore to the Tamil Nadu government as both the instalments of central share from the SDRF to help the state in providing relief assistance to people affected by cyclone Fengal on November 30,” said an official statement.

The Centre noted that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been deputed for on-the-spot assessment of damage in affected districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Home Ministry also assured of additional funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per the established procedure after receiving assessment reports from the central team.

The Centre noted that it had provided all logistical assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, and Army and Air Force support teams to all the flood and cyclone-affected states.

Concerning overall funds for disaster relief, the Centre claimed that more than 21,718.716 crore has already been released to 28 states so far, this financial year.

“This includes 14,878.40 crore from SDRF to 26 states, 4,808.32 crore from NDRF to 18 states, 1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states and 646.546 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to seven states,” the release claimed.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by people,” the statement noted.

MK Stalin sought 2,000 crore

In a letter to the Centre on Monday, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said Cyclone Fengal caused "unprecedented" devastation in the state and urged PM Modi to release 2,000 crore interim relief from the NDRF as a single disbursal.

Stalin said that more than 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals were severely affected by the calamity in northern Tamil Nadu districts like Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi.

The state government's initial assessment revealed that an estimated 2,475 crore was required for temporary restoration efforts.

“Despite our best efforts, the scale of this disaster has overwhelmed the state’s resources, and the state needs urgent financial assistance to manage the fallout of this natural disaster,” Stalin said in the letter.

(With PTI inputs)

