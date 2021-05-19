Cyclone Tauktae weakens into depression, says IMD

After leaving a trail of destruction in Gujarat and Maharashtra, cyclone Tauktae weakened into a depression over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. At the moment it is about 60km west-southwest of Udaipur, and is expected to further "weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hours," the weather department said in a tweet.

In Gujarat, hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storm uprooted electric poles and trees. Several houses and roads were also damaged. Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998.

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of northern India. Many areas such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the next few hours, the weather department said in a forecast.

Click here for LIVE updates on cyclone Tauktae

According to a report by AFP, at least 33 people have lost their lives and dozens of others have gone missing after the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" battered states on the western coast.

Here are the latest updates on cyclone Tauktae

1) Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu to take stock of the situation and assess the damage caused by Tauktae. PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, before holding a review meeting in Ahmedabad.

2) Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40kmph would continue to occur over the national capital region (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) and the adjoining areas of Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

3) As per an official statement, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata -- two ships of the Indian Navy --and one tug boat of Afcons, one OSV (offshore supply vessel) of ONGC, Coast Guard vessel 'ICG Samarth' have been pressed into service for the rescue service of Barge 'Papaa-305' that started drifting after its anchors gave way. Three more ONGC OSVs and two MSVs (multipurpose support vessel) have been mobilised for the same purpose.

4) According to an ANI report, the Indian Navy has rescued a total of 180 personnel so far from Barge P-305 as cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives.

5) On Tuesday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discuss the impact of the cyclone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON