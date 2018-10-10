Cyclone Titli LIVE: Odisha orders evacuation of coastal areas, train services affected
The Met department has predicted that Cyclone Titli will badly hit the Andhra Pradesh districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, and the Odisha districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Kendrapara. Follow live updates here.
5:45pm IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness
5:30pm IST
Schools and colleges to shut on Oct 11 and 12
5:15pm IST
Titli land fall expected at 5.30 am tomorrow: Odisha cief secy
4:05pm IST
Restrictions on train services
4:00pm IST
Train services hit
2:30pm IST
Odisha CM orders evacuation of coastal areas
Cyclone Titli intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and is moving towards the Odisha coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
IMD has predicted that the cyclonic wind will badly hit the Andhra Pradesh districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, and the Odisha districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Kendrapara. It has advised fishermen to suspend operations and coastal hutment dwellers to shift to safe places.
Follow live updates here:
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness
CM @Naveen_Odisha reviewed preparedness for cyclonic storm #Titli & ordered officials to target #zerocasualty. He also ordered all schools, colleges, anganwadis to remain shut for next two days; people living in low lying areas in affected districts to be relocated to safe places pic.twitter.com/MpbSDtc9P9— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 10, 2018
Schools and colleges to shut on Oct 11 and 12
All schools, colleges and anganwadi centres will remain closed on October 11 and 12: Aditya Prasad Padhi, chief secretary, Odisha
Titli land fall expected at 5.30 am tomorrow: Odisha cief secy
Cyclone Titli has been upgraded to ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. Land fall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow in south Odisha. Collectors of five districts have been directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas. Adequate relief provisions have been made: Aditya Prasad Padhi, chief secretary, Odisha
Restrictions on train services
In view of Cyclone Titli, down trains from Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam will not be allowed from Duvvada after 6.40pm and no movement of passenger trains will take place between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram section after 10pm till further advice, reports ANI.
Train services hit
In view of Cyclone Titli, train services between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram will not be allowed after 10 pm and up trains from Howrah/Kharagpur will not be allowed from Bhadrak after 5.15pm till further notice, reports ANI.
Odisha CM orders evacuation of coastal areas
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the situation and asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in the low-lying areas in the coastal belt, reports PTI.