Cyclone Titli LIVE: Odisha orders evacuation of coastal areas, train services affected

Cyclone Titli intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and is moving towards the Odisha coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD has predicted that the cyclonic wind will badly hit the Andhra Pradesh districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, and the Odisha districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Kendrapara. It has advised fishermen to suspend operations and coastal hutment dwellers to shift to safe places.

Follow live updates here:

5:45pm IST Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness CM @Naveen_Odisha reviewed preparedness for cyclonic storm #Titli & ordered officials to target #zerocasualty. He also ordered all schools, colleges, anganwadis to remain shut for next two days; people living in low lying areas in affected districts to be relocated to safe places pic.twitter.com/MpbSDtc9P9 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 10, 2018





5:30pm IST Schools and colleges to shut on Oct 11 and 12 All schools, colleges and anganwadi centres will remain closed on October 11 and 12: Aditya Prasad Padhi, chief secretary, Odisha





5:15pm IST Titli land fall expected at 5.30 am tomorrow: Odisha cief secy Cyclone Titli has been upgraded to ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. Land fall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow in south Odisha. Collectors of five districts have been directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas. Adequate relief provisions have been made: Aditya Prasad Padhi, chief secretary, Odisha





4:05pm IST Restrictions on train services In view of Cyclone Titli, down trains from Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam will not be allowed from Duvvada after 6.40pm and no movement of passenger trains will take place between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram section after 10pm till further advice, reports ANI.





4:00pm IST Train services hit In view of Cyclone Titli, train services between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram will not be allowed after 10 pm and up trains from Howrah/Kharagpur will not be allowed from Bhadrak after 5.15pm till further notice, reports ANI.



