Dadri lynching accused held after UP gunfight

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:09 IST

An accused in the 2015 Dadri lynching case was arrested after an encounter with police in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The 30-year-old man, identified as Hariom, a resident of Bishada, is currently out on bail after he was arrested in Mohammed Akhlaq’s murder case.

Anil Kumar, Station House Officer, Jarcha police Station, said police received information about a suspect early Monday morning in the area. “A police team reached the spot and found the suspect on a motorcycle which had no registration number plate. The suspect started the motorcycle and tried to flee after seeing the police,” he said..

Kumar said the accused opened fire at police team when signalled to stop for checking. “The police opened fire in retaliation in which the suspect was injured in his left leg and fell on the ground,” he said.

The police apprehended the accused and seized a countrymade gun and motorcycle from his possession.

Hari Om is one of the 18 men accused of killing 52-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq at Bishada village in September 2015 over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house He is wanted in 11 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, loot and a few cases under Arms Act registered in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. A fresh case under the Arms Act and relevant section of IPC

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 02:09 IST