Daily brief: 2 killed after 4 students swept away by flash floods in J&K's Kathua; and all the latest news

Four girl students swept away by flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, 2 killed

People search four girl students who were swept away in a flash flood at Dall in Billawar area of Kathua district on Saturday.(HT)

Two students were killed, one was injured and another was rescued after they were swept away during a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Dall Khadd of Bajoi Billawar town in Kathua district on Saturday. Read more

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon; US Open cracks a tennis joke

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be avid tennis buffs. The couple was seen attending the 13th day of the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. Read more

Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to become first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon title

If you look at Marketa Vondrousova's 2022 Wimbledon results now, Google won't have one. Exactly a year back, the Czech was still in a cast having recently undergone a wrist surgery on her left hand. But she was in London, to support her friend, Swedish player Mirjam Bjorklund, who was part of the qualifiers for the first time. 12 months later, she has carved herself in Wimbledon history with a stunning 6-4, 6-4 win over No.6 seed Ons Jabeur. Read more

Israel PM Netanyahu rushed to hospital, undergoing medical evaluation: Report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was undergoing medical assessments in an Israeli hospital on Saturday but was in good condition, his office said, with local media seeing no grounds for a handover of power. Read more

5 benefits of aloe vera gel for hair

Here are the 5 benefits of aloe vera gel for hair. Read more

