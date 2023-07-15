Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to become first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon title

If you look at Marketa Vondrousova's 2022 Wimbledon results now, Google won't have one. Exactly a year back, the Czech was still in a cast having recently undergone a wrist surgery on her left hand. But she was in London, to support her friend, Swedish player Mirjam Bjorklund, who was part of the qualifiers for the first time. 12 months later, she has carved herself in Wimbledon history with a stunning 6-4, 6-4 win over No.6 seed Ons Jabeur. On Saturday, on the iconic Centre Court, Vondrousova became the first ever unseeded women's singles player in the history of Open Era to lift the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish. Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur(REUTERS)

None had even considered Vondrousova as a title contender, let alone be a threat for the top players on the tour. She didn't have a decent grass court result to make her case heading to the All England Club, having suffered a third-round exit in Berlin before pulling out of Eastbourne International with an injury. And her best ever result at Wimbledon was a second-round appearance in 2021, after three first-round exits between 2017 and 2019.

Vondrousova, however, took everyone by surprise as she came out of the top half of the draw after beating four seeded players in six matches, with her toughest win coming against world no.4 Jessica Pegula in the quarters. It was her first Top 5 win on grass.

Despite the feat and of being the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years since Bille Jean King (1963), she was the heavy underdog against last year's runner up Jabeur. But ice-cool Vondrousova scripted an upset on Centre Court to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title in her second attempt after losing to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

“I don’t know what is happening, it is an amazing feeling. Ons congratulations, you are such an inspiration for us. I hope you win some day, you are an amazing person. After everything I have been through it is amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy! The comebacks aren’t easy you don’t know what to expect, I was hoping I could get back to this level and now this is happening. Thank you to my box, my little sister she is crying! I mean it is amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary. It’s great to have you guys here, I enjoyed the two weeks so much," said the world no.42.

