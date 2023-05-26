Daily brief: AAP's Satyendar Jain had blood clot in brain, says report; and all the latest news

AAP's Satyendar Jain had blood clot in brain; treatment underway: Report Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) following a blood clot in his brain due to a head injury, reported ANI quoting hospital officials…read more. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Wrestlers' protest: Farmer leader's ‘Dog of BJP’ remark draws Babita Phogat's ire

Grappler-politician Babita Phogat on Friday denounced the participation of farm union leader Gurnam Chaduni in ongoing wrestlers' protest as “shameful and unfortunate.” She alleged that the agitation has been…read more.

Belgian aid worker, Iranian diplomat freed in Oman-mediated prisoner swap

A Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran and an Iranian diplomat imprisoned in Belgium were freed on Friday in an exchange mediated by Oman, both sides said. Aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele was arrested on a…read more.

The Flash trailer: Barry meets Supergirl, takes advice from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as different Batman. Watch

The final trailer for The Flash starring Ezra Miller focuses on how Barry's relentless pursuit to change the past and save his mother causes so many other repercussions for the world. The first is that he meets up with…read more.

'Whether he plays next year is irrelevant. Personally, I don't think he will': CSK legend drops MS Dhoni bombshell

The Chennai Super Kings entered their 10th Indian Premier League final earlier this week, when they defeated the Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier in Chennai. The CSK – four-time champions – will be aiming to…read more.

Stargazing in India: Best time, best locations and tips for first time stargazers

Stargazing is a wonderful and awe-inspiring activity that allows you to observe and appreciate the beauty of the night sky but to maximise your stargazing experience, find a location away from city lights and light…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON