Daily brief: 'Ajit my nephew, meeting with him not secret,' says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
Ajit my nephew, meeting with him not secret: Sharad Pawar; 'Some persuading me'
A day after Sharad Pawar's 'secret' meeting with Ajit Pawar at an industrialist's house in Pune, senior Pawar said it was no secret meeting. "What is wrong with meeting my nephew? If a senior person in a family desires to meet another family member, there should not be any issue with that," Sharad Pawar said. Read More
Cambodian school closed after thousands of unexploded pieces of ordnance unearthed
Thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance left over from Cambodia's civil war have been unearthed inside a school in the country's northeast, authorities said Sunday. Read More
Janhvi Kapoor shares pic of Sridevi sitting on her mom's lap: ‘I wish I had you with me like this’
On the 55th birth anniversary of legendary actor Sridevi, daughter Janhvi Kapoor has shared a touching note about how she is not here to see her doing well in her career. Read More
Web Stories | 5 herbs to boost skin health
Parsi New Year: 4 delicious traditional recipes for a memorable feast
Parsi New Year, also known as "Navroz," is a vibrant celebration that marks the beginning of the Zoroastrian calendar year. The Parsi community deeply values this auspicious day, which is usually celebrated on August 16 or 17. Read More
Son protects mom from muggers trying to snatch her purse
The Internet is showering a son with love after he displayed remarkable bravery in handling a threatening situation while accompanying his mother. A video shared on Instagram shows how he saved his mother from two muggers trying to snatch her purse. Read More
BCCI loses blue tick verification on X ahead of IND vs WI 5th T20I after PM Narendra Modi’s ‘unique’ appeal
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday lost its blue tick verification on X just moments before the start to the fifth and final match of the T20I series against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, leaving fans on the social media platform confused. Read More
