Daily brief: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's success, and all the latest news

On Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's box office success, Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP. Here's what he said

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the roaring success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'. "Pathaan becoming a superhit film is the victory

India condemns Peshawar mosque attack, condoles families of deceased

India on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Pakistan's Peshawar which took place yesterday, killing over 90 people. "India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack

Peshawar attack: Pakistan police recover head of suspected suicide bomber from blast site

Rescue officials on Tuesday recovered the severed head of the suspected suicide bomber who they believe blew himself up inside a mosque packed with worshippers during the afternoon prayers on

'We had a chat later on and...': Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Hardik Pandya's 'Lucknow pitch was a shocker' remark

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya was absolutely unhappy with the kind of pitches provided for the first two T20I matches in the series against New Zealand. Not just Hardik, his New Zealand counterpart

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli feed 100 saints during bhandara in Rishikesh, seek blessings

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli are on a spiritual trip, which kickstarted in Rishikesh. After visiting Swami Dayanand Giri's ashram, the couple arranged a religious feast

Woman from Gilgit-Baltistan beautifully sings Asha Bhosle’s In Ankhon Ki Masti, wows people

Music is a language that transcends boundaries and brings people together. And a video that is quickly going viral on social media platforms is proof of that. In it, one can see a woman from Gilgit-Baltistan

4 reasons fighting is actually good for a relationship

Ever seen couples who never fought with each other in their entire life? If you thought they share a deeper bond than those who always fight, you may be mistaken. Disagreements are part and parcel of a

