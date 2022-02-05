Daily brief: Amruta Fadnavis cites study for her ‘3% divorce due to traffic’ comment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trolled for ‘3% divorce due to traffic’ comment, Amruta Fadnavis now cites study

Amruta Fadnavis set Twitter on fire after she linked traffic congestion to divorce in Mumbai and said 3% of divorces in Mumbai are because of traffic jam as people are not able to give time to their families.

Cracks appear within TMC over selection of candidates ahead of Bengal civic polls

Cracks have started to appear at the grassroot level of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal ever since the party announced the names of candidates for the upcoming civic polls later this month.

Despite fall in Covid cases, CFR rises in a week in Pune

PUNE Despite fall in Covid active cases and new cases in the district, the case fatality rate (CFR) has gone up.

'I'm sorry Pat but that's garbage': Emotional Hayden tears into Cummins, AUS players after Langer quits as head coach

An emotional Matthew Hayden tore into Australia Test captain Pat Cummins as well as the other Aussie players after Justin Langer stepped down as the head coach of the side on Saturday.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are married, see bride and groom's first pics, videos from the wedding

Actor Karishma Tanna on Saturday tied the knot with her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera.