Trolled for ‘3% divorce due to traffic’ comment, Amruta Fadnavis now cites study

Amruta Fadnavis set Twitter on fire after she linked traffic congestion to divorce in Mumbai and said 3% of divorces in Mumbai are because of traffic jam as people are not able to give time to their families. The comment which she made as a Mumbaikar and not as Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife led to massive trolling on social media and off the social media as well with Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi commenting that they have not heard such ridiculous logic ever.

Amruta then took to Twitter and citing a survey by a firm, she said it has been found by a survey that Mumbaikar suffers from psychological and physiological illness due to huge traffic jams and the delay in the movement of traffic. "There is also fall in employee productivity and increase in divorce rates," Amruta wrote in a tweet marked to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who laughed off Amruta's divorce-traffic connection.

Amruta Fadnavis made the statement on Friday as she inaugurated the Cancer Free Maharashtra Campaign. The comment went viral after the video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday.

"Forget I am Fadnavis’s wife. I am speaking as a common citizen. I step out of the house every day like a normal woman. I too have to face traffic and potholes on the roads. Due to traffic, 3% of the cases lead to divorce because people are unable to give time to their families," she said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said Amruta Fadnavis' claim is astonishing and she never heard this logic that traffic leads to divorces. "Amruta Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but I have heard this for the first time," the mayor said. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said if this is the case then Bengaluru people should not even read this as this would be fatal for their marriages – as Bengaluru is infamous for traffic snarls.