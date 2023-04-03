Daily brief: Assam CM's fresh salvo at Kejriwal over Guwahati speech; all the latest news

Himanta Biswa's fresh salvo at Kejriwal: ‘His claim will remain a joke forever' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media, at the state secretariat in Guwahati, Saturday.(PTI file)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday again attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for not making any reference in his speech in Guwahati to the corruption allegations against…read more.

Air India introduces new inflight menu for international flights

Air India has now introduced a new inflight food and beverages menu for passengers travelling on international routes (ex-India). Sandeep Verma, head of inflight services, Air India said, “As part…read more.

Imran Khan's warning to Pakistan: 'can be like Türkiye or become...'

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan urged his compatriots on Monday not to let the country descend into a scenario similar to Myanmar, warning that the country is at a crossroads where it can…read more.

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she talked about being concerned in Bollywood years later: 'Forgave, moved on a long time'

Priyanka Chopra touched upon her recent revelations, including being pushed to corners in Bollywood, during a podcast. While many lauded Priyanka for coming out stronger from the past, a few…read more.

Watch: MS Dhoni's 'this is the first time...' remark on Chepauk during CSK vs LSG IPL tie makes Chennai crowd erupt

As Chennai Super Kings return to their fortress of Chepauk after 1400 days to play the IPL, there is only one name on everyone's lips – MS Dhoni, who returns in front of his adoring fans for the first time…read more.

How to achieve K-beauty glowing skin? Experts on tips to get dewy dumpling skin

For the uninitiated, the trend of getting a dewy dumpling skin started as a lockdown fad when a makeup artist demonstrated the makeup routine which is to emulate the appearance that steamed…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON