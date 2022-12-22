Daily brief: CAG slams DRDO for declaring projects successful despite failure, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DRDO didn’t achieve all objectives in 20 projects, listed them successful: CAG

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

High priority military projects taken up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have been riddled with a raft of problems including time and cost overruns, irregular closure, and have even been declared successful despite non-achievement of key objectives, the national auditor has said in its latest report. Read more

'Rahul Gandhi can continue with Bharat Jodo Yatra but...', says union minister

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can continue his Bharat Jodo Yatra but only if ensures all Covid protocols - including the use of face masks - are followed. Read more

Cyrus Mistry death: Anahita Pandole, who was driving Mercedes, out of hospital

Anahita Pandole - who was driving the Mercedes sedan that crashed and killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry and her brother-in-law Jehangir, and left her badly injured - has been discharged from Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, news agency ANI said Thursday evening. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lionel Messi's face on banknotes? Argentina plans ultimate tribute to GOAT after FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi has been the toast of the town not just in Argentina but almost the entire globe after the talismanic footballer led the South American giants to their third World Cup glory in Qatar on Sunday. Read more

Charu Asopa says things between Rajeev Sen and her are cordial now: 'We are going to regret things we have said but…'

Actor Charu Asopa, who recently separated from her husband-actor Rajeev Sen, has said that the duo is on cordial terms now. In a new interview, Charu said that both she and Rajeev want to have a cordial relationship because of their daughter Ziana, who will 'grow up and see a lot of things'. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON