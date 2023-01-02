Daily brief: Centre releases draft rules against betting in online games, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre advises against betting in online games, releases draft rules

Betting or gambling on the outcomes of online games will not be allowed and online gaming companies are required to register themselves with self-regulatory body to avoid such practices, Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) said in a notice on Monday. Read more

India, Austria FMs back peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Monday strongly backed a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, as India and Austria signed five agreements, including a key pact aimed at facilitating the movement of professionals and halting illegal migration. Read more

Punjab exempts over 5k villages from NOC for land registration

The Punjab housing and urban development department on Monday decided to exempt 5,773 villages from the requirement of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before the registration of land in rural areas. Read more

Should Prince Harry be stripped of royal title? Britons believe…

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, nearly half of Britons believe that he should be stripped of his royal title, a new poll showed. The couple made fresh allegations against the royal family, thereby, deepening the rift between them and the royal family. The tensions were already high following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Read more

'I haven't achieved anything. There's only one New Year's resolution...': Hardik reveals 'biggest' goal as India captain

Ever since returning to action from an injury layoff, Hardik Pandya has been phenomenal in white-ball cricket. The all-rounder led Gujarat Titans to Indian Premier League glory in their debut season, and has been equally instrumental in the international circuit. Read more

Sheezan Khan's mother asks Tunisha Sharma's mom what she wants: 'Dusri ma ka baccha bhi suicide karle?'

The mother of Sheezan Khan, who is accused in actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, has angrily asked the late actor's mother if she wanted her son to die by suicide as well. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sheezan's mother said that Tunisha Sharma was very close to her family. She also said that Tunisha was like her youngest child. Read more

Popular men's jewellery pieces for 2023

Accessories and jewellery are meant to elevate any outfit real quick and men's jewellery, in particular, has become very trendy recently. Even though the idea of men's jewellery is by no means new, the way they wear it now is very different from how it was in the past and with appropriate styling, it may significantly improve even the most basic of appearances. Read more

