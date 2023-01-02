Punjab exempts over 5k villages from NOC for land registration

The Punjab housing and urban development department on Monday decided to exempt 5,773 villages from the requirement of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) before the registration of land in rural areas.

Revealing this, housing and urban development minister Aman Arora said the decision would ensure smooth registration of revenue estate in 5,773 villages in 22 districts.

To curb the mushrooming of illegal colonies, the state revenue department made NOC obligatory for the registration of property falling under either the jurisdiction of a development authority or a local body.

This decision was made applicable even on the revenue land of villages, making it obligatory for landowners to obtain a NOC before getting registration of land in rural areas.

It is worth mentioning that Section (20) (3) of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) 1995 says that no registrar or sub-registrar appointed under the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908, shall register sale deed or any other document regarding sale of land or plot or building situated in a colony, for which NOC has not been obtained from the competent body.

Taking cognizance that the landowners were finding it difficult to get their land registered due to the said provisions which mandated a NOC for selling the land, plot or building situated in an unlicensed colony, now, the Housing & Urban Development Department has exempted the landowners from getting any NOC before registration of revenue land in rural areas, the minister added.

A notification has been issued in this regard, said the principal secretary of housing and urban development, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, clarifying that the rest of the provisions of the Act shall remain enforced.

District-wise villages exempted

Amritsar (385 villages); Bathinda (94); Hoshiarpur (902); Jalandhar (359); Mansa (137), SBS Nagar (152), Ludhiana (346); Tarn Taran (260); Moga (120); Pathankot (191); Fatehgarh Sahib (268); Barnala (66); Sangrur (172); Malerkotla (69); Fazilka (221); Kapurthala (305); Muktsar (118); Faridkot (113); Roopnagar (257); Gurdaspur (479); Patiala (507) and Ferozepur (252).