Daily brief: Cop hurt as protest over Udaipur murder turns violent in Rajsamand, and all the latest news

Cop injured as protest against Udaipur murder turns violent in Rajsamand district | Video

A police constable was critically injured, on Wednesday, during a violent clash that broke out in Bhim town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district at a demonstration against the daylight killing of a tailor in Udaipur. Read more

‘Hybrid’ terrorist arrested in north Kashmir, weapons seized

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a ‘hybrid’ terrorist in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and seized weapons and material to make bombs, officials said. Read more

Delhi to experience light rains today; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Thursday

After a hot and humid spell, Delhi may heave a sigh of relief on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light showers across the city, accompanied by winds of 30-40 km/hr. Read more

'When equation was 8 off 3 Hardik came to me and said...': Umran Malik reveals India skipper's advice in last over

India skipper Hardik Pandya could have himself bowled the final over with Ireland batters having pushed India to the edge with the fiery batting on Tuesday in Dublin in the second and final T20I match of the series. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan photobombs Gauri Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani's throwback pic at fashion show. See post

Interior designer Gauri Khan took a trip down memory lane as she shared an old picture with husband Shah Rukh Khan as well as actors Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani. Read more

Sanjana Sanghi, in a black co-ord set, is the epitome of grace

Sanjana Sanghi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Om The Battle Within. Read more

