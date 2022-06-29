Delhi to experience light rains today; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Thursday

After a hot and humid spell, Delhi may heave a sigh of relief on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light showers across the city, accompanied by winds of 30-40 km/hr.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the national capital today, while an ‘orange’ alert is in place for Thursday. ‘Light to moderate’ showers are expected, with wind speeds of around 40 km/hr, met officials said.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – four notches above normal, but the IMD said the maximum temperature is unlikely to drop considerably today despite the rain, and could be around 42 degrees. The wet spell is unlikely to bring a drop in mercury until Thursday, when the maximum is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – three degrees above normal and it is expected to be around 30 degrees today as well. Met officials said Delhi is experiencing the impact of moist, easterly winds, which is adding to the high humidity levels, and keeping both day and night temperatures above normal. While the minimum temperature is predicted to be around 29 degrees on Thursday, it may drop to around 26 degrees on Friday.

The IMD on Tuesday forecast that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Delhi either on June 30 or July 1. “We are closely monitoring the progress and based on it, Delhi is expected to see the arrival of the monsoon by either June 30 or July 1. Rain is forecast on both these days, but the intensity of the rain will be greater on June 30,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, adding that Thursday’s spell will also reduce humidity.

IMD’s seven day forecast for Delhi shows that rainfall is expected to continue every day until July 4, with ‘light to moderate’ spells on both June 30 and July 1, while drizzles will occur on the remaining days.

In terms of air quality, Delhi recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 160 (moderate) at 7 am on Wednesday morning – a slight increase from Tuesday’s 4 pm reading of 137 (moderate). The AQI is likely to drop in the next two to three days due to the rains and strong winds.

“AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality, with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes to around 61% to PM10. For the next 3 days, peak wind speed is likely to be around 22-30 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion, and the AQI is likely to be within the ‘moderate’ category,” said Safar, a government forecasting body.