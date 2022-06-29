Delhi to experience light rains today; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Thursday
After a hot and humid spell, Delhi may heave a sigh of relief on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light showers across the city, accompanied by winds of 30-40 km/hr.
The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the national capital today, while an ‘orange’ alert is in place for Thursday. ‘Light to moderate’ showers are expected, with wind speeds of around 40 km/hr, met officials said.
Delhi recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – four notches above normal, but the IMD said the maximum temperature is unlikely to drop considerably today despite the rain, and could be around 42 degrees. The wet spell is unlikely to bring a drop in mercury until Thursday, when the maximum is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
Also Read:Monsoon to arrive in Delhi by June 30 or July 1; drizzles expected today: IMD
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – three degrees above normal and it is expected to be around 30 degrees today as well. Met officials said Delhi is experiencing the impact of moist, easterly winds, which is adding to the high humidity levels, and keeping both day and night temperatures above normal. While the minimum temperature is predicted to be around 29 degrees on Thursday, it may drop to around 26 degrees on Friday.
The IMD on Tuesday forecast that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Delhi either on June 30 or July 1. “We are closely monitoring the progress and based on it, Delhi is expected to see the arrival of the monsoon by either June 30 or July 1. Rain is forecast on both these days, but the intensity of the rain will be greater on June 30,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, adding that Thursday’s spell will also reduce humidity.
IMD’s seven day forecast for Delhi shows that rainfall is expected to continue every day until July 4, with ‘light to moderate’ spells on both June 30 and July 1, while drizzles will occur on the remaining days.
In terms of air quality, Delhi recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 160 (moderate) at 7 am on Wednesday morning – a slight increase from Tuesday’s 4 pm reading of 137 (moderate). The AQI is likely to drop in the next two to three days due to the rains and strong winds.
“AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality, with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes to around 61% to PM10. For the next 3 days, peak wind speed is likely to be around 22-30 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion, and the AQI is likely to be within the ‘moderate’ category,” said Safar, a government forecasting body.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
-
Chandigarh golfer Nihaal Cheema shines at junior tournament
City-based golfer Nihaal Cheema finished second in the Under-8 category with a cumulative score of plus-6 in the two rounds played over two days during the Uttarakhand State Sub-Junior and Junior Championship was hosted by the Uttaranchal Golf Federation at FRIMA Golf Course, Dehradun, recently. The five-year-old was the youngest participant in the tournament. Nihaal, a UKG student at Vivek High School, started playing golf at the age of two at the Chandigarh Golf Club.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics