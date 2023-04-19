Daily brief: Cops intensify efforts to arrest Atiq's wife in Umesh Pal murder case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Shaista Parveen (File photo)

In Umesh Pal murder case, cops intensify efforts to arrest Shaista Parveen

Efforts to nab slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen have been further intensified in the past 48 hours. Police teams are raiding all known possible hideouts, including the houses of her kin in different localities and villages of Prayagraj and neighbouring Kaushambi districts, said cops privy to the development. Read more

2 Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Pakistani security forces gunned down two members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in the country's Punjab province, police said on Wednesday. Read more

'Rahul is far better than Samson': Virender Sehwag's explosive statement on India stars before RR vs LSG IPL 2023 tie

Legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has issued a fresh warning to Sanju Samson and Co. before Rajasthan Royals' (RR) upcoming match against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Read more

Shehnaaz on being told 'she is a kid' and being rejected: Not that Salman sir has given me an entry…

Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She recently opened up about getting a big break in Bollywood with a film that has Salman Khan, but how that doesn't mean it will be a smooth ride from hereon. Read more

Spiritual trekking destinations in India

Here are a few Spiritual trekking destinations in India to add to you travel list. Read more

Interior decor and design tips on using colour psychology to boost productivity in your office space

Colours can have a significant impact on our productivity because they have an impact on our ideas, behaviours and feelings of satisfaction. A drab and boring office is the last place you want to work and as we spend most of our waking hours at work, it's essential to make our office space a productive and inspiring environment where one way to do this is through the power of colours. Read more

