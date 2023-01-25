Home / India News / Daily brief: Dalits in Karnataka village denied entry in hotels, temple, allege discrimination; and all the latest news

Daily brief: Dalits in Karnataka village denied entry in hotels, temple, allege discrimination; and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:11 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dalit community of Gadag district claimed the authorities held peace meetings with the dominant caste group of the village but failed to broker a truce (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Dalit community of Gadag district claimed the authorities held peace meetings with the dominant caste group of the village but failed to broker a truce (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dalits in Karnataka village denied entry in hotels, temple, allege discrimination

The Dalit community of Shagoti village in Gadag district in Karnataka alleged discrimination from the upper caste members and claimed they were denied entry into temples, hotels and grocery stores in the region. Read more

‘Amazed by women's confidence’: President Murmu on Republic Day eve

Addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hailed the progress Indian women have made in the recent years, saying that women's empowerment and gender equality were “no longer mere slogans”. Read more

India's Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year after blockbuster 2022

After a blockbuster season in the shortest format of the game, Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Read more

Sanjeev Maurya on the casting of Trial by Fire: 'We focused on each character- even if they had one scene'

Casting director Sanjeev Maurya, who has worked for projects like The White Tiger, A Suitable Boy, Extraction, Angry Indian Goddesses, reveals how the casting process of Trial by Fire involved a completely different audition process. Read more

Basant Panchami 2023 recipes: 6 mouth-watering sweet delicacies to enjoy on Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami, the Hindu festival that marks the beginning of preparation of spring season is here. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
dalit karnataka
dalit karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out